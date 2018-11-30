finanzen.net
21.05.2019 23:30
Bewerten
(0)

Granite Awarded $505 Million Rail Contract in Orlando

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $505 million higher-speed rail project by Virgin Trains USA Florida for their expansion to Orlando, Florida. Granite will oversee Zone 3: encompassing 35.5 miles of rail alignment between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa. Of the total contract value, approximately $490 million was booked in Granites fourth quarter 2018 backlog and the remaining $15 million will be included in its second quarter 2019 backlog.

Currently operating between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Virgin Trains USA is the only privately owned and operated intercity passenger rail service in the United States. Providing fast, efficient, hospitality driven transportation featuring the latest in customer-friendly amenities, Virgin USA is also planning to expand from Orlando into Tampa. The company recently announced that it will construct and operate a new express service connecting Las Vegas to Southern California.

"As one of the nations leading rail and transit contractors, Granite is proud to be a partner on this iconic project, which once completed, will provide Florida residents and visitors with a world-class transit system, said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer, James H. Roberts.

Scope of Granites work includes approximately 525,000 cubic yards of excavation, 5 million cubic yards of embankment fill, 1.2 million square feet of mechanically stabilized earth retaining wall, 2,000 cubic yards of cast in place concrete retaining wall, 18 new bridges, three underpasses, drainage installations, signal and positive train control installations, high voltage power and gas utility relocations, and the creation of 62 track miles of class VII rail construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2019 and is estimated to be complete by 2022.

For additional information on the project, see the Virgin Trains USA press release.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, Americas Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.04.19
Granite Construction stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.02.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.12.18
Granite Construction gibt seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
24.10.18
Ausblick: Granite Construction gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
13.09.18
Baukonzern Granite kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
06.08.18
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
08.06.18
Baukonzern Granite zahlt unveränderte Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

28.04.19Granite Construction stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
24.04.19Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
26.04.19Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Granite Construction News
Anzeige

Inside

Interview mit Scalable Capital Mitgründer Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik
BTC/USD: Bitcoin bleibt nach Vertagung des VanEck-ETF stabil
Ein ETF ist nur so gut wie sein Index
Jetzt bei Wirecard einsteigen oder Finger weg?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Folgepotenzial
RWE mit Spitzenplatz
SOCIETE GENERALE: Silber - Chance von 30 Prozent
Vontobel: Das Ether 1x1  Teil 1: Was ist Ethereum? Was ist Ether?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Auf den neuen Scheinen sind auch kyrillische Buchstaben enthalten
Wie Grillkohle-Hersteller ihre Kunden täuschen
Das steckt hinter dem Genehmigungsstau am Bau
Ich würde Gazprom kaufen
Diese Supermarkt-Knöllchen müssen Sie sich nicht bieten lassen

News von

Die Top-Aktien von Buffett & Co.: 18 heiße Favoriten von den besten Börsengurus
Sixt-Aktie, Rheinmetall und Co.: Auf diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte setzt die UBS
Türkische Lira: Die Aufregung wächst - das sollten Anleger wissen
Goldpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis
Droht ein Horror-Crash? Profis sichern sich stärker ab als während der Finanzkrise

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Morgan Stanley setzt Tesla unter Druck -- Ceconomy: Umbaukosten belasten -- Daimler will bei Verwaltung sparen -- EVOTEC, LEONI, Siemens im Fokus

Pfund gewinnt stark nach Spekulationen über zweites Referendum. thyssenkrupp-Aufsichtsrat genehmigt Neuausrichtung einstimmig. Restaurantkette von Starkoch Jamie Oliver ist insolvent. adidas-Aktie geht nach kurzer Pause wieder auf Rekordjagd. OECD senkt globale Wachstumsprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.05.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Morgan Stanley setzt Tesla unter Druck -- Ceconomy: Umbaukosten belasten -- Daimler will bei Verwaltung sparen -- EVOTEC, LEONI, Siemens im Fokus
Immobilien
21.05.19
Experte: Diesen Fehler sollte man beim Investieren in Immobilien vermeiden
Aktie im Fokus
21.05.19
Home Depot-Aktie mit leichtem Plus: Home Depot übertrifft Erwartungen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480
Allianz840400