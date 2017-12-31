Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Granite (NYSE: GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $51 million pavement and bridge rehabilitation contract in Girdwood, Alaska by the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. The contract will be included in Granites first quarter 2018 backlog.

The Seward Highway Milepost (MP) 75-90 Road & Bridge Rehabilitation Project will rehabilitate approximately 15 miles of the Seward Highway between MP 75 near the bottom of Turnagain Pass, and MP 90 near the Girdwood intersection. The project upgrades the highway by straightening curves in high-accident locations, improving intersections, and allowing for more passing opportunities. Granite is responsible for Phase 1 of the project which will cover MP 75 to 77.7 and MP 81 to 90.

Scope of the work includes pavement rehabilitation, drainage and shore protection improvements, road resurfacing realignment, new passing lanes, enhanced pedestrian facilities, and the rehabilitation or replacement of the following bridges: the Ingram Creek Bridge, Peterson Creek Bridge, Virgin Creek Bridge, and Glacier Creek Bridge.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2018 and conclude in Fall 2020.

