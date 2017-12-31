Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Granite (NYSE: GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $51 million
pavement and bridge rehabilitation contract in Girdwood, Alaska by the
Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. The contract
will be included in Granites first quarter 2018 backlog.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321006125/en/
The Seward Highway Milepost (MP) 75-90 Road & Bridge Rehabilitation
Project will rehabilitate approximately 15 miles of the Seward Highway
between MP 75 near the bottom of Turnagain Pass, and MP 90 near the
Girdwood intersection. The project upgrades the highway by straightening
curves in high-accident locations, improving intersections, and allowing
for more passing opportunities.
Granite is responsible for Phase
1 of the project which will cover MP 75 to 77.7 and MP 81 to 90.
Scope of the work includes pavement rehabilitation, drainage and shore
protection improvements, road resurfacing realignment, new passing
lanes, enhanced pedestrian facilities, and the rehabilitation or
replacement of the following bridges: the Ingram Creek Bridge, Peterson
Creek Bridge, Virgin Creek Bridge, and Glacier Creek Bridge.
Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2018 and conclude in Fall
2020.
For more information visit www.sewardhighway75to90.com.
About Granite
Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is
one of the nations largest infrastructure contractors and construction
materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure
projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting,
and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery.
Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental
stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical
Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400
Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For
more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321006125/en/