Granite Celebrates Industry-Wide Safety Week

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that in recognition of Safety Week,
taking place May 6-10, 2019, employees throughout its projects,
facilities and offices will be participating in awareness and
educational activities focused on building a safer and stronger company
and industry. In addition to attending Safety Week events and
activities, Granite is asking every employee to commit to making safer
choices both at work and at home.
"Each of us faces hundreds of choices a day that affect the safety of
each other and ourselves. Safety is a Core Value at Granite, and this
week we recommit to making safe choices that create a positive
difference at home and at work, said Granite President and Chief
Executive Officer, James H. Roberts. "The protection of our employees,
the public and the environment is at the core of everything we do. It is
our goal to empower each employee to make safe choices all day, every
day.
Safety Week started in 2014, when more than 40 national and global
construction firms which comprised the Construction Industry Safety
Initiative (CISI) group and the Incident and Injury Free (IIF) CEO Forum
joined forces with a single aim: to inspire everyone in the industry to
be leaders in safety. Granite is proud to be one of the twelve founding
members of CISI. Today, more than 70 construction firms have joined
forces with a single aim: to inspire everyone in the industry to be
leaders in safety. Learn more at constructionsafetyweek.com
About Granite
Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction
Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation,
water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, Americas
Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and
environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds
Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive
years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of
the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell
2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.
