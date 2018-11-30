Granite Celebrates Industry-Wide Safety Week

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that in recognition of Safety Week, taking place May 6-10, 2019, employees throughout its projects, facilities and offices will be participating in awareness and educational activities focused on building a safer and stronger company and industry. In addition to attending Safety Week events and activities, Granite is asking every employee to commit to making safer choices both at work and at home.

"Each of us faces hundreds of choices a day that affect the safety of each other and ourselves. Safety is a Core Value at Granite, and this week we recommit to making safe choices that create a positive difference at home and at work, said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer, James H. Roberts. "The protection of our employees, the public and the environment is at the core of everything we do. It is our goal to empower each employee to make safe choices all day, every day.

Safety Week started in 2014, when more than 40 national and global construction firms which comprised the Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) group and the Incident and Injury Free (IIF) CEO Forum joined forces with a single aim: to inspire everyone in the industry to be leaders in safety. Granite is proud to be one of the twelve founding members of CISI. Today, more than 70 construction firms have joined forces with a single aim: to inspire everyone in the industry to be leaders in safety. Learn more at constructionsafetyweek.com

