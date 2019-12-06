finanzen.net
06.12.2019 00:35
Bewerten
(0)

Granite Completes Early Work for Construction Manager/General Contractor Cosumnes Bridge Project in California

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has completed the early work portion of the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) contract of the Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in Sacramento County, California. This CM/GC early work is the first part of a phased delivery of the overall $158 million project to complete critical work before winter rain.

The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project is located on State Route (SR) 99, in Elk Grove, California. Project scope includes the removal and replacement of four bridges over the Cosumnes River as well as replacing two existing railroad overhead and underpass bridges with a single new overhead bridge, requiring partial realignment of SR 99 southbound. For this early work portion, Granite is responsible for the construction of two approaches to the new overhead railroad bridge, foundations and approach fills for two temporary alignment bridge widenings, as well as early procurement of precast girders for the railroad bridge. The site work has been completed, and the girders will be cast in January.

"An integrated, collaborative approach to design and construction using the CM/GC process fosters innovation and allows accelerated project delivery. We are proud to continue our partnership with Caltrans to support the growth and safety of this community, said Granite Senior Project Manager George Delano.

CM/GC procurement involves the contractor during the design and planning phases, offers a lower risk profile for both the contractor and the owner, while increasing the overall value to taxpayers. This process is designed to promote collaboration and to solicit value-adding feedback from the contractor.

The $14 million early work contract was included in Granites third quarter 2019 backlog.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 6,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
EURO STOXX 50  Neues Investmentkaufsignal
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Unruhe bei der Lufthansa
Hyundai will in die Top 3 - Daimler verkauft mehr
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Genug konsolidiert?
Solidvest: EZB, Fed & Co: Was Anleger über Zentralbanken wissen müssen
Allianz  Abwärtstrend intakt
HSBC: Rio Tinto und ArcelorMittal  Rohstoffunternehmen starten ein Comeback
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sieht so die Kehrseite der Batterie-Zukunft aus?
Gummistiefel sollten Kinder nur mit dichten Kniestrümpfen tragen
Es ist amtlich: Deutschland steckt im Baustau
Wohnungen wären genug vorhanden, sie müssten halt fertiggestellt werden
Die Deutschen müssen das Sparen neu erfinden

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie steigt deutlich: Was ist der Grund dafür?
Wasserstoff-Aktie Plug Power stürzt ab: Was ist da los?
Osram-Übernahme: Hedgefonds im Gefangenendilemma - droht ein Kurseinbruch?
Alibaba-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: Wann der große Ausbruch kommt
Goldpreis blüht auf: So wahrscheinlich ist eine Preisrallye

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel knapp in Grün-- DAX schließt schwächer -- WACKER CHEMIE schreibt Millionen-Wert ab -- Bayer vergibt Milliardenauftrag -- Siltronic, Nike, Varta, HUGO BOSS, Slack im Fokus

General Motors und LG Chem bauen E-Auto-Batteriefabrik. Aktien von Ölgigant Aramco sollen rund 8,50 US-Dollar kosten. Defekte Takata-Airbags verursachen weitere Rückrufwelle. Impeachment: Repräsentantenhaus entwirft Anklagepunkte gegen Trump. EU-Staaten behalten sich Recht auf Verbot von Libra und Co vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe im November 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 48 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was wünschen Sie sich von der Großen Koalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
05.12.19
Dow beendet Handel knapp in Grün-- DAX schließt schwächer -- WACKER CHEMIE schreibt Millionen-Wert ab -- Bayer vergibt Milliardenauftrag -- Siltronic, Nike, Varta, HUGO BOSS, Slack im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Fonds mit wenigen Aktien: Welche sich wirklich lohnen
Aktie im Fokus
05.12.19
Mehr Geld für Google-Aktionäre? Was der Abgang der Gründer für den Techriesen Google bedeutet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001
Siemens AG723610