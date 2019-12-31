finanzen.net
21.07.2020 23:30

Granite Featured on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is the immediate crisis unfolding at the moment, mitigating climate change is also an urgent issue. Solar photovoltaic installation is one way to help reduce greenhouse gases from fossil fuels. Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been recognized by Solar Power World on its 2020 Top Solar Contractors list. Granite achieved a rank of eight out of 407 companies, an exciting jump when compared to its rank of 14 in 2019, showcasing significant advancement in Granites work on solar projects. This advancement aligns with Granites mission of sustainability, as it contributes to developing a cleaner energy future.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small across the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets and states.

"We take pride in providing energy services that result in substantial energy security and economic and environmental benefits, said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kyle Larkin. "Granite installed 483,882 kilowatts of solar power in 2019. Within the last five years, Granite has completed more than 70 solar projects, covering over 5,000 acres and installing over 242 megawatts of single-axis tracker for solar installations. Typical projects range from 0.25 megawatts to more than 170 megawatts.

"The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."

This years collection of over 400 Top Solar Contractors is facing obstacles that this industry has never seen before. In response to COVID-19, Granite has implemented wide-reaching safety measures to proactively keep their employees, teams, families, business partners, and communities safe as they remain open and active on a majority of their operations to build essential and critical infrastructure.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors  including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets  grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

