06.07.2021 23:30

Granite Has Secured Third of Five Highway 101 Santa Barbara Project Contracts With $151 Million CM/GC Award

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the contract to construct Segment 4B of the Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) project by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). With this announcement, Granite has now secured the third construction contract of the five segment, $410 million project. Granite had previously been named construction manager for all of Phase 4. The approximately $151 million award is anticipated to be included in Granites second quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).

The Segment 4B scope of work includes demolition of existing roadway, grading, application of new hot-mix asphalt (HMA) and continuously reinforced concrete paving (CRCP), construction of new retaining walls, sound walls, barrier rail, and bridge replacements. This will create a new HOV lane in the nearly 4-mile segment and refine curve geometry along the roadway, allowing for safer passage and reduced congestion. As a CM/GC project, Granite works closely with the Caltrans design team throughout the process to improve constructability while reducing construction time, cost, and risk.

"Once completed, this project will have a major positive impact on a severely congested section of highway, said construction manager John Vanlenten. "Our team is excited to start construction on another segment of the 101 and demonstrate the value of CM/GC to our clients and project stakeholders.

This project will require 47,700 tons of hot mix asphalt, 65,990 cubic yards of continuously reinforced concrete pavement, and 75,000 tons of aggregate. Much of these materials will be provided by Granites Ventura, Gardner, and Bee Rock plant facilities.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

