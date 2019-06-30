finanzen.net
27.01.2020 23:30
Granite Inliner Portfolio Includes $30 Million in Newly Awarded Trenchless Water and Wastewater System Projects Throughout the U.S. and Canada

Granite (NYSE: GVA) announced that Granite Inliner, a wholly-owned subsidiary with one of the most comprehensive service portfolios in the piping infrastructure renewal industry, was awarded $30 million in new projects during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The portfolio of new work includes short-term lining projects as well as larger-scale municipal and storm water system renewal solutions. Located throughout Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Canada, the projects serve various municipal, industrial and institutional clients.

Granite Inliner teams have successfully installed more than 35 million feet of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) throughout the United States and Canada. Performing project work in various geographic and climatic conditions, teams have rehabilitated both circular and noncircular piping structures ranging from 4-inch to 120-inch in diameter.

The CIPP process is highly cost effective compared to traditional pipe replacement. In addition, Granite Inliner crews maintain a small, efficient construction footprint at project sites, which helps to significantly reduce public inconvenience and environmental impacts.

One of the most value-added benefits to its customers is the increased protection of persons and property within their communities. Because CIPP lining is completed underground, from manhole to manhole, it greatly reduces the risk associated with traditional pipe replacement.

About Granite Inliner

An established leader in the infrastructure renewal industry, Granite Inliner proudly serves municipal, industrial and institutional clients throughout the U.S. and Canada with the experience and diversity of solutions designed to meet the needs of any rehabilitation effort. From its flagship Inliner® brand Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP), to its glass reinforced Inliner STX® UV-cured liners, each of Granite Inliners 19 office locations can address a broad range of both gravity and pressure pipeline applications. For more information visit the Granite Inliner website.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

