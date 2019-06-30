finanzen.net
06.02.2020
Granite Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change Gender Equality Initiative

Granite (NYSE:GVA) joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies that are committed to continuing making diversity, inclusion, and gender equality a priority in the workplace.

The initiative developed by Catalyst, a leading organization in accelerating the progress of women at work for over 50 years, pledges to advance more women into all levels of leadership.

"With the joined commitment of Catalyst and 60+ other leading global companies, we are driving change to advance women into management and board seats, said Granite President and CEO James H. Roberts. "This initiative is in alignment with Granites core values and Code of Conduct: how we treat one another, interact with our customers, engage stakeholders, and hold each other and ourselves accountable. Integrity, fairness and consideration for others are paramount to how we do business.

"Our commitment to advancing women at Granite begins with our diverse board of directors that includes three women, flows through our inclusive diversity program all the way to connecting women at multiple levels across the company with our GROW (Granite Resources and Opportunities for Women) organization, stated Jorge Quezada, Granite vice president of diversity and inclusion. "We are well underway and excited to have joined Catalyst.

"Our Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies represent more than 10 million employees and nearly $3 trillion dollars in revenue globally. The positive ripple effect from their commitment is tremendous in helping to build workplaces where everyone has a fair chance to succeed, said Lorraine Hariton, President and CEO, Catalyst.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the worlds most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadershipbecause progress for women is progress for everyone.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

