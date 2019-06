Granite Joint Venture Awarded $275 Million Highway Construction Project in Sacramento

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that the joint venture team comprised of Granite and Teichert, Inc. has been awarded a $275 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project in Sacramento, California. Granite will book its 50 percent share of the $275 million joint venture project into its second quarter 2019 backlog.

The project will rehabilitate 67 lane miles of Interstate 5 (I-5) beginning south of the Elk Grove Boulevard Overcrossing and extending to the American River Viaduct. Scope of works includes adding 23 miles of High Occupancy Vehicle lanes, eight maintenance vehicle pullouts, two sound walls, replacement of a pedestrian overcrossing and installation of fiber optic lines. In addition, the team intends to recycle existing concrete pavement and other materials onsite to reduce waste and cost as well as minimize truck haul trips.

Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and be completed by fall 2021. For more information on the project visit the SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project page.

