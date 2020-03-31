  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + In Megatrends investieren - Ja oder Nein? Kostenfrei zum Online-Event am 21.03. mit Frank Thelen anmelden. + + +-w-
15.03.2021 22:30

Granite Joint Venture Awarded $42 Million Air Force Base Improvement Project in Guam

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The joint venture team comprised of Granite (NYSE: GVA) and Obayashi Corporation has been awarded the P3001 Standoff Weapons Complex at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific (NAVFAC PAC). As consolidating partner, the $42 million award is anticipated to be included in Granites first quarter 2021 backlog.

The project will expand the existing missile assembly shop, add a new powered trailer maintenance facility, and supporting infrastructure at Andersen Air Force Base. The new supporting infrastructure will include upgrades to transportation routes with heavy-duty pavement to accommodate increased traffic volume, a new airfield entry gate, upgraded utilities to the new facilities, and two new earth-covered magazines.

"Granite has a rooted presence in Guam constructing 38 projects in the last ten years for the Department of Defense and across the island and is honored to continue this partnership, said Curtis Haldeman, vice president of Granites federal operations.

The joint venture team will be responsible for constructing the earth-covered magazines, the missile assembly shop expansion, and the maintenance facility expansion using structural concrete to resist the typhoon wind loads and seismic events common to Guam. The expansions will include new utilities and drainage facilities. The team will also replace the existing asphalt roads with new concrete roadways between the munitions storage area and the flight line.

Construction is expected to begin later this month and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
06:45 Uhr
Aktionäre von Granite Construction erhalten seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende (MyDividends)
26.02.21
Granite Construction: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
24.02.21
Ausblick: Granite Construction gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Experten sehen bei Granite Construction-Aktie weniger Potenzial (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

24.02.21Ausblick: Granite Construction gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
26.02.21Granite Construction: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
26.02.21Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

Video: Interview zu nachhaltigen Investments & Fonds | Scalable meets HanseMerkur Trust
DZ BANK - DAX: Fass kurz vorm Überlaufen? Oder jetzt erst recht einsteigen?
T-Mobile US mit mehr Synergien - Hoffnung für Aktionäre
Amazon & Hella mit Rallychancen
Vontobel: Quantencomputer - Der Supercomputer der Zukunft?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Hohe Sicherheit, attraktive Renditechancen? Jetzt Allvest entdecken.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Das Prinzip Gießkanne
my-si: Nachhaltig investieren mit Rendite im Niedrigzinsumfeld
Steu­er­vor­teil bei privater Rente - jetzt nutzen!
Ein grauer Schwan
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Zehn-Prozent-Plus offenbart den neuen Gewinner am Finanzmarkt
Bauverbot bis Zahlzwang  So meiden Sie die größten Fallen beim Wohnungskauf
Start ins Superwahljahr  so bringt Ihr die Wahlsieger ins Depot
Die grüne Blase
Deutsche Kommunen verlieren offenbar halbe Milliarde Euro Steuergeld

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Aktien-Anlegern stehen unruhige Wochen bevor
Newsticker Corona: Spanien - Alle EU-Staaten wollen Impfpass-System für Reisen
DAX leicht im Minus - Anleger in Europa legen Verschnaufpause ein
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Salzgitter tief ins Minus gedreht - Dividendensignale überraschen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Zalando steigert Ergebnisse und setzt sich ambitionierte Ziele -- Software AG zahlt unveränderte Dividende -- GameStop, Tesla im Fokus

Börsengang rückt näher: FRIEDRICH VORWERK könnte Milliardenbewertung erzielen. Roboterauto-Firma von General Motors übernimmt Konkurrenten Voyage. Moody's gibt thyssen stabiles Rating. AUDI entwickelt keinen neuen Verbrennermotor mehr. IDT Biologika unterstützt Johnson & Johnson bei COVID-19-Impfstoffherstellung. Regeneron und Sanofi mit positiven Daten zu Krebsmittel Libtayo.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Top 10: So viel verdienen die reichsten US-Amerikaner pro Stunde
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde 2020
Top 10: Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Das sind die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Forbes 400: Die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020
Wer sind die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen