finanzen.net
05.08.2020 23:30

Granite Joint Venture Awarded Tucsons $26 Million Downtown Links Phase III Project

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) today announced that the joint venture team Downtown Links Constructors, comprised of Granite and Borderland Construction, has been awarded a $26 million Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract by the City of Tucson for the Downtown Links Phase III project in Tucson, Arizona. CMAR is a construction delivery method where the construction manager acts as an agent of the owner in both the design and construction phases to provide value engineering, cost estimating and construction expertise to deliver the project within a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP). As consolidating partner, the total contract award of $26 million will be booked into Granite's third quarter 2020 backlog.

"We are proud to have been selected for this CMAR to work with the City of Tucson during preconstruction services to deliver this final phase of Downtown Links for our community, said Granite Regional Vice President Todd Hill. "The project has been in development for well over 20 years and Granite, as part of this joint venture, is excited to begin construction of this long-awaited link to Interstate 10 (I-10).

The initial GMP work package includes approximately half of the work for a 1.3-mile long, four-lane roadway with bike lanes, sidewalks and a separate multi-use path connecting Barraza-Aviation Parkway to I-10. The joint venture team will be responsible for the construction of a new railroad underpass, 9th Avenue deck plaza, and major drainage that will protect a large portion of downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. This project will eliminate one of the most hazardous railroad crossings in the state and end train-related delays on St. Marys Road.

Construction materials for the project, including 17,000 tons of asphalt concrete, will be supplied by Granites Swan Road Facility.

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2020 and estimated to be complete in January 2023. To learn more about the Downtown Links visit downtownlinks.info.

About Granite
Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt investieren und Prämie sichern
Dieses Unternehmen ist das Amazon unter den Laborausstattern
Tui verschafft sich finanziellen Spielraum
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Bullen drehen auf
Vontobel: Video: Siemens Healthineers - Wie positioniert man sich durch den Mega-Zukauf?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: An der monetären US-Stimulierungspolitik hat sich nichts geändert.
Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die günstigsten Elektroautos
Der Irrtum mit dem Welt-Index  so funktioniert die viel bessere Sparidee
Goldpreis knackt magische Rekordmarke
Mit diesen zehn Aktien profitieren Sie von Asiens historischem Boom
Was das 2000-Dollar-Fanal für die Zukunft des Goldes bedeutet

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Der Trend ist vorbei
Norwegischer Fonds verkauft Millionen Aktien von Nel Asa, aber kauft woanders zu
Newsticker Corona: Norwegen begrenzt Landgänge von Kreuzfahrtschiff-Passagieren
Goldpreis: Terminmarktprofis treten kräftig auf die Bremse
DAX im Plus: Konjunkturhoffnungen holen Europas Anleger aus der Deckung

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt fester -- DAX verlässt Handel im Plus -- BMW mit Milliardenverlust -- Gewinneinbruch bei Allianz -- Commerzbank, FMC, Post, Vonovia, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus

NORMA wagt wegen Corona weiter keine Prognose. Nikola vergrößert Netto-Verlust erheblich. Ceconomy erwägt weitere Einsparungen - 3.500 Job auf der Kippe. Square überrascht mit Umsatzsprung. Daimler verstärkt Zusammenarbeit mit Batterielieferant CATL. LPKF erwartet im dritten Quartal weniger Umsatz und Gewinn. Munich Re: Mit schwarzen Zahlen durch die Corona-Krise.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn die Kurse steigen, denken viele Anleger vermehrt über Sicherungsmechanismen nach. Was halten Sie von Teilschutz-Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
05.08.20
Wall Street schließt fester -- DAX verlässt Handel im Plus -- BMW mit Milliardenverlust -- Gewinneinbruch bei Allianz -- Commerzbank, FMC, Post, Vonovia, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
05.08.20
Das tut sich gerade im Wasserstoff-Sektor - welche Aktien interessant sein könnten
Aktie im Fokus
05.08.20
Apple-Marketingchef Phil Schiller tritt zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NikolaA2P4A9
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747