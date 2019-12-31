Granite Joint Venture Awarded Tucsons $26 Million Downtown Links Phase III Project

Granite (NYSE:GVA) today announced that the joint venture team Downtown Links Constructors, comprised of Granite and Borderland Construction, has been awarded a $26 million Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract by the City of Tucson for the Downtown Links Phase III project in Tucson, Arizona. CMAR is a construction delivery method where the construction manager acts as an agent of the owner in both the design and construction phases to provide value engineering, cost estimating and construction expertise to deliver the project within a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP). As consolidating partner, the total contract award of $26 million will be booked into Granite's third quarter 2020 backlog.

"We are proud to have been selected for this CMAR to work with the City of Tucson during preconstruction services to deliver this final phase of Downtown Links for our community, said Granite Regional Vice President Todd Hill. "The project has been in development for well over 20 years and Granite, as part of this joint venture, is excited to begin construction of this long-awaited link to Interstate 10 (I-10).

The initial GMP work package includes approximately half of the work for a 1.3-mile long, four-lane roadway with bike lanes, sidewalks and a separate multi-use path connecting Barraza-Aviation Parkway to I-10. The joint venture team will be responsible for the construction of a new railroad underpass, 9th Avenue deck plaza, and major drainage that will protect a large portion of downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. This project will eliminate one of the most hazardous railroad crossings in the state and end train-related delays on St. Marys Road.

Construction materials for the project, including 17,000 tons of asphalt concrete, will be supplied by Granites Swan Road Facility.

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2020 and estimated to be complete in January 2023. To learn more about the Downtown Links visit downtownlinks.info.

