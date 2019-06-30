finanzen.net
07.01.2020 00:22
Granite-Led Joint Venture Awarded $348 Million Progressive Design-Build Project in Utah

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced today that a Granite-led joint venture, Oak Hills Constructors, has been awarded a $348 million Progressive Design-Build contract by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) for the US-89 Farmington to I-84 project in Davis and Weber Counties, Utah. The full contract value of the project will be booked in Granites fourth quarter 2019 backlog.

The US-89 Farmington to I-84 project will improve safety and mobility on US-89 by widening the roadway as well as adding interchanges and bridges. This includes extending the existing frontage road system to help local traffic access new interchanges and crossings more efficiently.

Scope of work includes the widening of nine miles of US-89 from two lanes in each direction to three, the addition of four new interchanges and two grade-separated intersections. In addition, crews will excavate two million cubic yards of material and relocate 150 miles of utilities. Approximately 300,000 tons of hot-mix asphalt and 100,000 tons of base rock will be provided by Granite facilities.

"We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with UDOT as well as the opportunity to put Granites expertise to work on the states first Progressive Design-Build project, said Jason Klaumann, vice president of Granites Utah operations.

Under the Progressive Design-Build method of project delivery, the design-builder is retained by the owner early in the life of the project and is generally selected primarily, if not exclusively, on qualifications. For more information on Progressive Design-Build, visit dbia.org.

Oak Hills Constructors is a 60/40 joint venture with Granite and Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC, respectively. Construction is expected to begin in early 2020, continue into 2023, and employ an average of 150 people. To learn more about the project, visit udot.utah.gov/us89.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

