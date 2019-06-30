Granite-Led Joint Venture Awarded $348 Million Progressive Design-Build Project in Utah

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced today that a
Granite-led joint venture, Oak Hills Constructors, has been awarded a
$348 million Progressive Design-Build contract by the Utah Department of
Transportation (UDOT) for the US-89 Farmington to I-84 project in Davis
and Weber Counties, Utah. The full contract value of the project will be
booked in Granites fourth quarter 2019 backlog.
The US-89 Farmington to I-84 project will improve safety and mobility on
US-89 by widening the roadway as well as adding interchanges and
bridges. This includes extending the existing frontage road system to
help local traffic access new interchanges and crossings more
efficiently.
Scope of work includes the widening of nine miles of US-89 from two
lanes in each direction to three, the addition of four new interchanges
and two grade-separated intersections. In addition, crews will excavate
two million cubic yards of material and relocate 150 miles of utilities.
Approximately 300,000 tons of hot-mix asphalt and 100,000 tons of base
rock will be provided by Granite facilities.
"We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with UDOT as
well as the opportunity to put Granites expertise to work on the
states first Progressive Design-Build project, said Jason Klaumann,
vice president of Granites Utah operations.
Under the Progressive Design-Build method of project delivery, the
design-builder is retained by the owner early in the life of the project
and is generally selected primarily, if not exclusively, on
qualifications. For more information on Progressive Design-Build, visit dbia.org.
Oak Hills Constructors is a 60/40 joint venture with Granite and Ralph
L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC, respectively. Construction
is expected to begin in early 2020, continue into 2023, and employ an
average of 150 people. To learn more about the project, visit udot.utah.gov/us89.
About Granite
Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922,
Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and
construction materials companies in the United States as well as a
full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and
mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core
Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical
standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical
Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in
safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more
information, visit graniteconstruction.com,
