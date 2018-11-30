finanzen.net
27.06.2019 23:30
Granite Materials Facility Recognized as a California Green Business

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today its Santa Clara Asphalt Facility in Santa Clara, California has been recognized as a California Green Business by the California Green Business Network in acknowledgement of its efforts to conserve resources and prevent pollution to help make Santa Clara County a more sustainable community. Granite is the only asphalt plant with this designation in California.

As a California Green Business, Granite enforces practices that help to cut down on the use of water and energy and reduce waste to make a lasting, sustainable change. Granite recycles approximately one million tons of asphalt and concrete per year in California alone. On average, the Santa Clara plant uses 40,000 to 60,000 tons of recycled asphalt and approximately 1,500 tons of recycled rubber tires each year for use in their reclaimed asphalt pavement and rubberized asphalt, two products that conserve raw materials and reduce emissions.

"We are proud to serve as an industry leader in environmentally responsible aggregates and asphalt production, while managing environmental risk and conserving natural resources, said Coastal Region Construction Materials Manager Donald Roland.

Sustainability is Granites strategic approach to managing business with the future in mind: integrating values of social responsibility and environmental stewardship while supporting economic prosperity by building infrastructure that improves quality of life. To learn more about Granites commitment to building more sustainable societies through an integrated approach to social and environmental responsibility view Granites 2018 Sustainability Progress Report.

To learn more about the California Green Business Network visit greenbusinessca.org.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, Americas Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

