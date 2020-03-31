  • Suche
28.01.2021 23:30

Granite Names Executives for Strategy, Finance, and Human Resources to Lead Growth and Cultural Change

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced three top executive appointments to expand profitable growth, drive innovation to transform its business, and strengthen its culture: Jigisha Desai is chief strategy officer, Lisa Curtis is chief financial officer, and Tim Gruber is senior vice president, human resources.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005304/en/

Jigisha Desai, Granite Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Jigisha Desai, Granite Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Granite has begun to transform its business and culture which includes reshaping our strategy to expand profitable growth and create value. With the appointment of these three leaders, we are taking steps to clearly define our strategic path and to capitalize on technology and innovation in the infrastructure and materials markets while making sure that we have the right controls and teams in place, stated Granite President Kyle Larkin.

Jigisha Desai has been appointed to the new position of executive vice president and chief strategy officer to lead the development, alignment, and execution of company strategy and innovation to drive profitable growth.

Lisa Curtis has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer. In this position, she will be responsible for leading all of Granites global financial functions including accounting, treasury, and corporate finance. Curtis will also oversee information technology and investor relations, and will ensure alignment between her functions and Granites cultural transformation.

Tim Gruber has been appointed as senior vice president, human resources where he will oversee the strategic development of Granites human resources initiatives including recruitment, compensation, benefits, inclusive diversity, training and development, labor relations, and employee relations.

"Each of these leaders has the breadth and depth of experience to excel in their new roles and are valued members of Granites executive committee. Jigisha brings a long tenure with Granite and she provides unique insight into our history and business. Lisa brings a fresh perspective into her role, and her counsel is highly valued. Having worked in both our field operations and corporate human resources department, Tim brings an invaluable understanding of our human resources needs across the enterprise, added Larkin.

About Jigisha Desai

Desais career spans more than 30 years of varied experience in financial management, business leadership, and corporate strategy. Desai has been with Granite for 27 years, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer. She also oversaw corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and information technology. During her tenure, Jigisha has successfully established and grown Granites long-term relationships with a diversified group of leaders, sureties, insurance markets, and financial advisors. At Granite, Desai has served in various capacities including vice president of corporate finance, vice president and treasurer, assistant treasurer, and treasury manager. Desai received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Houston, and an M.B.A. in corporate finance from Golden Gate University. In 2016 she completed the Harvard Business Schools Advanced Management Program. She is a member of the Association of Financial Professionals and is a Certified Treasury Professional.

About Lisa Curtis

Curtis career spans more than 25 years and includes a breadth of experience in accounting, finance, investor relations, and project management. Curtis has been with Granite for almost three years, most recently serving as Granites chief accounting officer and prior to that serving as vice president of investor relations. Curtis joined Granite through the Layne Christensen acquisition in June 2018, and served as vice president and integration management officer until June 2019. Before joining Granite, Curtis served as vice president and chief accounting officer for Layne Christensen Company. Prior to joining Layne, Curtis worked for Cameron serving in positions of increasing responsibility and ultimately as their controller, external reporting, accounting policies, and internal controls. Curtis began her career in public accounting with Deloitte and graduated from Texas A&M University with bachelors degrees in accounting and finance. Curtis is a certified public accountant in Texas.

About Tim Gruber

Gruber has 35 years of human resources experience and started his career at Granite 14 years ago as a human resources manager in Santa Clara, California. Prior to this appointment, Gruber was serving as the interim vice president of human resources and a member of the executive committee. Gruber is responsible for launching Granites Talent Summit program and is also leading Granites cultural change initiative. Before his most recent role, Gruber served as human resources director for Granites California Group. Before joining Granite, Gruber held two human resources director roles at the Apollo Group, and was a vice president of human resources for Vatterott College in Ladue, MO. Gruber received his B.A. from Humboldt State University, CA, and his M.A. from Saint Marys College, CA.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

