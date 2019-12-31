  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
04.01.2021 23:30

Granite Opens New Solari Aggregate Plant Near Bakersfield

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) recently opened their Solari Aggregate Plant in Arvin, California. Solari will safely and sustainably provide aggregate and asphalt to private and public customers in the Bakersfield market.

The Solari facility replaces a depleted Granite facility near Arvin. The new 700-acre plant produces 70 million tons of additional high-quality reserves available to the Bakersfield market. Designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind, automated plant controls maximize the plant feed rate and crusher production. A new wash plant produces concrete aggregates while minimizing the demand for fresh water with its engineered three-stage water management system. Both variable frequency drives and plant automation, which staggers large motor startups, reduce the facility power demand.

"The new facility is Granites 77th materials facility, said Vice President of Construction Materials Brad Estes. "Were excited to open another top-notch facility supporting Granites vertically integrated business in the Bakersfield market.

Exploration of the Solari Aggregate deposit began in 2006, permitting began in 2008, and facility construction began in September of 2019. Aggregate production began in December 2020 and asphalt production will begin during the second quarter of 2021.

Granites construction materials business stretches across the western United States and specializes in aggregate plants, asphalt plants, and recycling operations which supply external customers and support Granites vertically integrated business.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Christian W. Röhl: Wie investiere ich erfolgreich an der Börse?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute Abend um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Freenet und MorphoSys: Zwei Underperformer mit Comeback-Chancen
VW hat die Corona-Krise nicht überstanden
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Daimler, Bayer
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

2020 - Eine Pandemie als Turbolader
Sind kurzfristige Kursschwankungen ein Grund zur Sorge?
Auch dank Corona: Nachhaltiges Investieren wird 2021 zur heißen Börsenstory
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort ist klarer als gedacht
Vom reichsten Chinesen fehlt seit Monaten jede Spur
Wenn der Elefant will, wärst du in zwei Minuten Mus
Schokoriegelgroß und toller Ton  das kann die neue DJI-Minikamera
Ökonomen kritisieren Südeuropas großzügige Renten

News von

Aston Martin-Aktie: Mit Vollgas aus der Krise - ein Investment für Risikobereite
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt und steigt: Was die Experten jetzt erwarten
Ronald-Peter Stöferle: "Der Gold-Bullenmarkt wird sich 2021 fortsetzten"
DAX im Plus: DAX auf Rekordhoch - Achterbahnfahrt bei Bitcoin
Ausblick 2021: Neuer Schwung - fünf US-Aktien mit Nachholpotenzial

Heute im Fokus

Verkaufswelle an der Wall Street -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Rekordrally der Delivery Hero-Aktie -- PSA-Aktionäre billigen Fusion mit Fiat -- Bitcoin, TUI, Goldpreis, AstraZeneca im Fokus

EMA zieht Beratungen über Corona-Impfstoff von Moderna auf Montag vor. Fahrzeugproduktion von VW macht Chip-Mangel zu schaffen. Teledyne will FLIR Systems kaufen. Verbio-Aktien erklimmen auch im neuen Jahr Rekordhöhen. State Street Bank: Stimmung für Aktien dreht im Dezember ins Positive. Neue Chefin bei Pfeiffer Vacuum. MGM bietet neun Mrd Euro für "bwin"-Eigner Entain.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen Corona sind gestartet. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen