07.12.2021 23:30

Granite Plants Earn 2021 CalCIMA Excellence in Safety Awards

Granite (NYSE:GVA) was honored to receive two 2021 CalCIMA Excellence in Safety Awards at the 2021 CalCIMA Education Conference. The awards recognize "exceptional contributions to safety leadership, innovation, and commitment," and award categories include aggregate, industrial mineral, cement, concrete, and asphalt facilities, as well as employees, safety professionals, and special recognition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005174/en/

The Solari Sand & Gravel Facility supports 25 quarry jobs and contains approximately 61 million tons of materials reserves. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Solari Sand & Gravel Facility supports 25 quarry jobs and contains approximately 61 million tons of materials reserves. (Photo: Business Wire)

Granite's Solari Sand & Gravel facility in Arvin, California won in the Small Aggregate Mine category. This one-year-old mine has a number of systems to enhance safety, including innovative cone crushers that remove the need for working at elevation or in confined spaces, electrical systems that reduce arc flash potential, and state-of-the art noise and dust control systems

Granite's Desert Cities Asphalt Plant in Indio, California won in the Asphalt Plant category. This plant has implemented a number of safety processes regarding enforcement of PPE standards, updated air conditioning to protect workers from the heat, and daily "Take 5" safety meetings to keep safety at top-of-mind for all employees.

"We believe successful safety performance begins with a culture built on the principles from the book Extreme Ownership, said Matt Struiksma, Desert Cities plant manager. "We are responsible for the choices we make during every moment of every day and its on each team member to ensure best practices are not only met personally, but to hold each other accountable to that standard.

To learn more about Granites construction materials, visit here.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

