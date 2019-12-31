finanzen.net
31.08.2020 23:30

Granite Project Wins Association of Municipalities of Ontario Gas Tax Award

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is pleased to announce a Granite Inliner project, the Stamford Interceptor Trunk Sanitary Sewer Phase 1 Project for the Region of Niagara, Ontario, has been awarded the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Gas Tax Award. The AMO Gas Tax Award recognizes excellence in the use of federal Gas Funds. The Niagara Region was presented this award for their investment of federal Gas Tax funding in an innovative sewer rehabilitation project in the City of Niagara Falls.

The Stamford Interceptor Trunk Sanitary Sewer Phase 1 Project was completed by LiquiForce, Granite Inliners Canadian-based rehabilitation services company, using a no-dig trenchless pipeline rehabilitation technology, also known as cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining. CIPP extends the life of hydraulically adequate sewers at lower cost than excavating and replacing sewers in the streets and is less disruptive to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during construction while minimizing the environmental impact.

LiquiForce rehabilitated 7,600 feet (2,300 meters) of new and existing 42-inch (1,050-millimeter) and 48-inch (1,200-millimeter) diameter sanitary sewer main and 23 manholes bypassing the entire system including three pumping stations.

The Honorable Catherine McKenna, Canadas Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, addressed the Federal Gas Tax Awards ceremony, praising Niagara Regions "very impressive work.

"Congratulations to this years winner, Niagara Region, said Minister McKenna. "You combined innovation and environmentally-friendly engineering and supported long-term planning with your sewer pipeline project. And you did a great job keeping the impact on the busy Niagara Falls tourism sector minimal.

"Its great to get recognition for the innovation that went into this project, said Niagara Region Regional Chair, Jim Bradley. "The federal Gas Tax Fund played a very big role in making this happen.

Read the AMO Gas Tax Award press release.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is one of the nations largest cured-in-place pipe and trenchless pipe providers, and offers sustainable pipeline rehabilitation services to both public and private sectors. Granite Inliner installs safe, cost-effective, and long-term solutions for aging water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure needs. In June 2018, they became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

About LiquiForce

LiquiForce is a leader in no-dig trenchless pipeline rehabilitation services for water and wastewater pipeline systems, and have offices in both Canada and the United States. Services include complete pipeline system inspection, assessment, rehabilitation and maintenance. In June 2018, LiquiForce became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

About Liner Products

Supplying more than 40 million feet of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner since 1999, Liner Products has a strong legacy of being a trusted source and top supplier of high-performance pipe lining tubes and material throughout North America. In June 2018, Liner Products became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction, Inc.

About AMO

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontarios 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canadas political system.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): Nachhaltige ETFs und Gold - was Anleger im Börsensommer bewegt
DZ BANK - Geld verdienen mit Saisonalitäten - wo liegen die größten Chancen?
Amazon ordert bei Daimler
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Kursgewinne möglich
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Volkswagen, Deutsche Telekom
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Tech-Aktien - die Community-Lieblinge
Die Angst vor dem Markt
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
So sparen Sie mit Ihrem Homeoffice richtig Steuern
Reich werden mit den sieben Megatrends des Jahrzehnts
Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort ist klarer als gedacht
Apple und Tesla fürchten nicht mal den Gratisaktien-Fluch

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Konjunkturdaten weisen Börsen den Weg in den Herbst
Was die Berenberg-Analysten vom Wasserstoff-Megatrend sowie von Nel ASA und Powercell halten
Nel Asa-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Weg nach oben steinig ist
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
Technologiebranche: Die neuen Versorger - was Anleger wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street uneins -- DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- ADO Properties verdient mehr -- Philips rudert bei Jahresausblick zurück -- Adler Real Estate, Tesla, Apple, AT&T, Wirecard im Fokus

TUI-Chef Joussen hält Kapitalerhöhung nach Corona-Krise für denkbar. Uniper sucht verbindlich Kunden für sein LNG-Terminal. GRENKE gibt gut 140.000 Aktien für Aktiendividende aus. Warren Buffett kauft sich mit Milliarden in japanische Firmen ein. Veolia will Engie Anteil von knapp 30 Prozent an Suez abkaufen. Credit Suisse beantragt in Spanien offenbar Vollbankenlizenz. Nestlé will US-Firma Aimmune Therapeutics übernehmen. Siemens Energy kündigt Abbau von Kapazitäten an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
31.08.20
Wall Street uneins -- DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- ADO Properties verdient mehr -- Philips rudert bei Jahresausblick zurück -- Adler Real Estate, Tesla, Apple, AT&T, Wirecard im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
31.08.20
August 2020: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Aktie im Fokus
31.08.20
Jim Cramer zu Tesla-Rekordrally: "Man gibt Aktien keinen Strafzettel für zu hohe Geschwindigkeit"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
XiaomiA2JNY1
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
CureVacA2P71U
TUITUAG00
Varta AGA0TGJ5