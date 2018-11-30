Granite Publishes 2018 Sustainability Progress Report

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has released its 2018 Sustainability Progress Report, Building a Better Future Today. The report includes the Companys performance to-date related to three sustainability pillars: social, environmental, and economic. The report highlights the Companys commitment to building more sustainable societies through an integrated approach to social and environmental responsibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005862/en/

Sunlink Tucson Modern Streetcar | Tucson, Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)

"Sustainability is about more than doing the right thing, it is about doing things the right way, said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer, James H. Roberts. "Our vision for sustainability is embedded in Granites long history of building with honesty and integrity, and an awareness that what we build impacts generations to come. Granite is built on a solid foundation of ethics and the future needs of our business, our team members, and the communities we serve. We continue this legacy through our enduring commitment to ethical and sustainable business operations.

Sustainability is Granites strategic approach to managing business with the future in mind: integrating values of social responsibility and environmental stewardship while supporting economic prosperity by building infrastructure that improves quality of life.

The report includes new 2020 objectives and highlights the Companys progress on its sustainability initiatives, including:

Recognition by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies ® for 10 years in a row

for 10 years in a row Expansion of Granites ability to provide sustainable infrastructure solutions with the formation of its Water & Mineral Services Group

Recognition as a Great Place to Work ® in 2017-2018

in 2017-2018 Lowest OSHA incident rate in the companys history in 2018, in a continuously improving safety record

Recognition through 14 Quality Awards from the National Asphalt Paving Association (NAPA) in 2018

View Granites 2018 Sustainability Progress Report

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, Americas Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005862/en/