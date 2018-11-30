Granite Publishes 2018 Sustainability Progress Report

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has released its 2018
Sustainability Progress Report, Building a Better Future Today.
The report includes the Companys performance to-date related to three
sustainability pillars: social, environmental, and economic. The report
highlights the Companys commitment to building more sustainable
societies through an integrated approach to social and environmental
responsibility.
Sunlink Tucson Modern Streetcar | Tucson, Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
"Sustainability is about more than doing the right thing, it is about
doing things the right way, said Granite President and Chief Executive
Officer, James H. Roberts. "Our vision for sustainability is embedded in
Granites long history of building with honesty and integrity, and an
awareness that what we build impacts generations to come. Granite is
built on a solid foundation of ethics and the future needs of our
business, our team members, and the communities we serve. We continue
this legacy through our enduring commitment to ethical and sustainable
business operations.
Sustainability is Granites strategic approach to managing business with
the future in mind: integrating values of social responsibility and
environmental stewardship while supporting economic prosperity by
building infrastructure that improves quality of life.
The report includes new 2020 objectives and highlights the Companys
progress on its sustainability initiatives, including:
-
Recognition by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the Worlds Most
Ethical Companies® for 10 years in a row
-
Expansion of Granites ability to provide sustainable infrastructure
solutions with the formation of its Water & Mineral Services Group
-
Recognition as a Great Place to Work® in 2017-2018
-
Lowest OSHA incident rate in the companys history in 2018, in a
continuously improving safety record
-
Recognition through 14 Quality Awards from the National Asphalt Paving
Association (NAPA) in 2018
View
Granites 2018 Sustainability Progress Report
About Granite
Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction
Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation,
water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, Americas
Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and
environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds
Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive
years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of
the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell
2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com,
and connect with Granite on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
Facebook
and Instagram.
