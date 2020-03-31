Granite Receives 68 Diamond Commendations From NAPA

Granite is the recipient of three Diamond Paving Commendations, seven 2020 Diamond Achievement Commendations, 27 Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations, and 31 Diamond Quality Commendations from the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). All commendations are part of the Diamond Commendation Program, a nationally recognized program that outlines best practices for asphalt plant operations, asphalt production, paving, and asphalt terminal operations. The award recipients were recognized at NAPAs virtual 66th annual meeting.

Designed to recognize exceptional paving crews, the Diamond Paving Commendation is based on the training of supervisors and crew members, use of best practices in paving, and compliance.

The Diamond Achievement Commendation emphasizes continuous improvement and covers operations in a manufacturing plant and around a plants site. Factors include its appearance, operations, environmental practices, safety, permitting and regulatory compliance, and community relations.

Areas evaluated for the Diamond Quality Commendation are grading quality management, recycled asphalt pavement (RAP) and aggregate handling, asphalt storage, drying and mixing, air quality, truck scales, silos, and control rooms.

"This recognition from NAPA means a lot to us, said Brad Estes, Granite vice president of construction materials. "Our teams work hard to ensure we are following best practices in order to provide the best value for our customers.

The Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendation is an expanded level of the Diamond Achievement Commendation which evaluates the social, economic, and environmental efforts of an asphalt facility and how it puts sustainability and community engagement principles into action.

"We are proud that our efforts in environmental stewardship are being recognized, commented Raven Adams, Granite sustainability specialist. "We are always seeking new and innovative ways to use products, processes, and methodologies that save energy, conserve natural resources, and accomplish more with fewer environmental impacts.

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005801/en/