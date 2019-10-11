finanzen.net
11.10.2019 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

Granite Receives AGC of Californias Highest Construction Safety Excellence Award for Second Consecutive Year

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it received first place in the heavy civil/highway category for over 3 million worker hours at the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Californias Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA). This is the second consecutive year that Granite has been recognized for this prestigious award.

The purpose of the CSEA is to recognize those construction companies who excel at safety performance. CSEA closely examines each candidate's overall commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

"At Granite, our safety culture is paramount to who we are as a company as is the belief that we all have a responsibility to make safe choices for ourselves and those around us, said David Hulverson, Granites Vice President of Safety. "This award recognizes our efforts, as well as those of the entire industry, as we continue to ensure our people go home safely to their families each and every day.

This year Granite was also recognized as a finalist in the High Hazard Category for the Gutierrez St. Bridge Replacement project for the City of Santa Barbara. Granite crews worked 21,000 injury-free hours to replace this 100-year-old bridge with a new precast girder bridge as well as safely managed 16kV overhead power lines, an accelerated schedule, and construction of a temporary sanitary sewer bypass.

To learn more about the AGC of Californias Construction Safety Excellence Awards, please visit http://agc-ca.org/.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 7,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.09.19
Granite Construction zahlt seit 29 Jahren eine Dividende (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Granite Construction: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.06.19
Granite Construction schüttet seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
28.04.19
Granite Construction stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.02.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.12.18
Granite Construction gibt seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

16.09.19Granite Construction zahlt seit 29 Jahren eine Dividende
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Blue Chips schalten in den Rallye-Modus!
DZ BANK - McDonalds: der King im Fastfood-Geschäft
Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 12. bis 18. Oktober 2019
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Indexanpassungen im DAX, MDAX und EURO STOXX 50  Auf- und Absteiger im Überblick
Vontobel: RWE  Die Verwandlung des Strom-Riesen
Nordex mit Übernahmefantasie?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn das Konto gesperrt ist  und die Bank nicht reagiert
So weichen Wohnungsbauer die Nicht-bei-mir-Mentalität auf
Das ist der unnötige Ur-Fehler vieler Sparer
Die Chinesen müssen und können auf Zeit spielen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Das droht Sparern mit mehr als 100.000 Euro auf dem Konto einer deutschen Bank
Daimler-Aktie auf Rennstrecke: Warum Anleger den Titel jetzt wieder attraktiv finden
Goldfans auf Schnäppchenjagd: Neue Münze stößt auf riesige Nachfrage
DAX: Vorläufig wieder stabil
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger halten wegen Handelsgesprächen die Füße still

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- SAP steigert Gewinn überproportional, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, HEXO, RATIONAL im Fokus

METRO besiegelt Partnerschaft mit Wumei in China. BMW steigert Absatz im September. Nike schließt Oregon Project. Lufthansa befördert im September rund 14 Millionen Fluggäste. Shop Apotheke profitiert von starker Nachfrage. Brüssel und London loten Einigungschancen aus - Neue Verhandlungsrunde.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:07 Uhr
DAX verabschiedet sich mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- SAP steigert Gewinn überproportional, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, HEXO, RATIONAL im Fokus
Immobilien
18:45 Uhr
Stary Browar - Sieht so das Shopping-Center der Zukunft aus?
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
19:01 Uhr
Anhaltende Wachstumsdelle
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
TUITUAG00
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Infineon AG623100
HUGO BOSS AGA1PHFF
BayerBAY001