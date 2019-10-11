Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it received first place in the heavy civil/highway category for over 3 million worker hours at the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Californias Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA). This is the second consecutive year that Granite has been recognized for this prestigious award.

The purpose of the CSEA is to recognize those construction companies who excel at safety performance. CSEA closely examines each candidate's overall commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

"At Granite, our safety culture is paramount to who we are as a company as is the belief that we all have a responsibility to make safe choices for ourselves and those around us, said David Hulverson, Granites Vice President of Safety. "This award recognizes our efforts, as well as those of the entire industry, as we continue to ensure our people go home safely to their families each and every day.

This year Granite was also recognized as a finalist in the High Hazard Category for the Gutierrez St. Bridge Replacement project for the City of Santa Barbara. Granite crews worked 21,000 injury-free hours to replace this 100-year-old bridge with a new precast girder bridge as well as safely managed 16kV overhead power lines, an accelerated schedule, and construction of a temporary sanitary sewer bypass.

