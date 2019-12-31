finanzen.net
+++ Damit Sie immer gut aufgestellt sind - jetzt über nachhaltige Geldanlagen informieren! +++
04.06.2020 23:02

Granite REIT Completes C$500 Million Green Bond Offering

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite or the "REIT) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership ("Granite LP) has completed its previously announced offering (the "Offering) of C$500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.062% Series 4 senior unsecured debentures due June 4, 2027 (the "Debentures). The Debentures are guaranteed by Granite and Granite REIT Inc. The Debentures are Granites inaugural Green Bond issuance.

Through a cross currency interest rate swap, Granite LP has exchanged the Canadian dollar denominated principal and interest payments for U.S. dollar denominated payments, resulting in an effective fixed interest rate of 2.964% for the seven-year term of the Debentures.

The Debentures were offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Scotia Capital. DBRS Morningstar and Moodys Investor Service, Inc. have provided Granite with credit ratings of "BBB with a stable trend, and "Baa2 with a stable outlook, respectively, relating to the Debentures. The Debentures were sold pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated June 2, 2020 to Granite LPs base shelf prospectus dated September 12, 2019.

The Debentures were issued as Green Bonds under Granites Green Bond Framework. Granite LP intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, expenditures associated with Eligible Green Projects as described in the Granite Green Bond Framework, which is available on Granites website at https://granitereit.com/sustainability.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 90 investment properties representing approximately 40.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commissions Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding Granites intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, expenditures associated with Eligible Green Projects as described in the Granite Green Bond Framework, Granites intention and ability to make future investments and acquisitions on satisfactory terms, and Granites plans, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, estimates, costs, objectives, economic performance, expectations, or foresight or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "may, "would, "could, "will, "likely, "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "intend, "plan, "forecast, "project, "estimate, "seek, "objective and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of Granites intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, Granites intention and ability to acquire and develop properties on satisfactory terms, or other events, performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or the times at or by which future events or performance will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on information available at the time and/or managements good faith assumptions and analyses made in light of its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Granites control, that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth in the annual information form of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc. dated March 4, 2020 (the "Annual Information Form) and managements discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial position for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the "Q1 MD&A). The "Risk Factors section of the Annual Information Form and the Q1 MD&A also contain information about the material factors or assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information speak only as of the date the statements and information were made and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Granite expressly disclaims any intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News
RSS Feed
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETF-Sparplan starten: So einfach geht's
DAX-KGV steigt von 10 auf 15, während Gewinne einbrechen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones überhitzt
Osram muss bis Anfang Juli warten
Vontobel: Adidas vs. Nike - Der Kampf der Sportartikelhersteller
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Staaten und Notenbanken gehen aufs Ganze
Exporo: Neu auf Rügen: Ab 1  in hochklassige Ferienimmobilie investieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Vor allen Dingen müssen eben auch die Preise sinken
So sichern Sie Gold und Bargeld zu Hause
300 Euro Kinderbonus? So viel Geld erhält Ihre Familie wirklich
Diese Hilfen bringt das Konjunkturpaket für Ihr Unternehmen
Amerika brennt  doch die Aktienkurse steigen weiter

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei US-Techwerten -- EZB weitet PEPP-Programm massiv aus - Milliarden-Konjunkturpaket beschlossen -- eBay erhöht Geschäftsausblick -- Bayer, BASF im Fokus

BaFin-Chef: Banken stehen größte Belastungen noch bevor. Amazon vergrößert Frachtflugzeug-Flotte mit Boeing-Flugzeugen. VW-Lkw-Beteiligung Navistar fährt weiter Verluste ein. RAG-Stiftung will Übernahme von thyssenkrupp-Aufzugssparte bald abschließen. Bank of America entschädigt Kunden für überhöhte Fondsgebühren. LVMH überdenkt Tiffany-Deal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
04.06.20
DAX schließt leichter -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei US-Techwerten -- EZB weitet PEPP-Programm massiv aus - Milliarden-Konjunkturpaket beschlossen -- eBay erhöht Geschäftsausblick -- Bayer, BASF im Fokus
Sonstiges
04.06.20
Rendite richtig berechnen: Mit dieser Rendite-Formel errechnen Sie Ihre Aktienperformance
Aktie im Fokus
04.06.20
Kundenbindung statt hoher Margen: Das hat Amazon von Amazon Prime
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
TUITUAG00
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100