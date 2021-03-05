  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wechseln Sie zum Testsieger und sichern Sie sich bis zu 4.000  Prämie für Ihr Fondsdepot!-w-
18.01.2022 23:01

Granite REIT Declares Distribution for January 2022

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of January 2022. The distribution will be paid by Granite on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Monday, January 31, 2022. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Friday, January 28, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of January 31, 2022, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 126 investment properties representing approximately 53.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commissions Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

Nachrichten zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News
RSS Feed
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News

05.01.22Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results
23:01 UhrGranite REIT Declares Distribution for January 2022
Weitere Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News
Werbung

Trading-News

Micron (KGV 8,7) und starke Wachstumsperspektiven bei Autos und Datacentern
DAX: Die Zahlensaison läuft  So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Teslas Cybertruck lässt auf sich warten - Aktionäre üben auch Geduld
Vontobel: Comeback der Kernenergie
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Upstart Holdings mit Achterbahnfahrt
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Quartalssplitter - Ohne Aktien geht es nicht
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ewiger Boom  oder platzt jetzt die Immobilienblase?
Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke
Das Ende des billigen Sparplans? Jetzt droht der Gebührenschock
20 Jahre alt, mehrere Lamborghinis und ein Luxus-Schuhgeschäft
Justizminister Buschmann kündigt Aufhebung des umstrittenen Paragrafen 219a an

News von

DAX im Minus: Zinserhöhungsängste drücken Aktien und treiben Bond-Renditen
TecDAX mit Verkaufssignal: Auch die Aktien von Morphosys, SMA Solar und Varta sehen schlecht aus
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine
DAX im Plus: Europas Aktienmärkte auf Erholungskurs
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- US-Handel endet mit Verlust -- Microsoft kauft Activision -- Siemens verkauft Yunex -- Goldman Sachs verfehlt Erwartungen -- Vonovia: Dividendenerhöhung -- AUTO1, CureVac im Fokus

Zweitimpfung bei Johnson & Johnson nötig. BASF-Mehrheitsbeteiligung Wintershall Dea legt Fokus auf Erdgasgeschäft. Flughafen Wien erwartet 2022 Turnaround. Elon Musk kommt Mitte Februar erneut nach Deutschland. Covestro erwirbt restliche Anteile an Japan Fine Coatings. Nordex verzeichnet 2021 deutlich mehr Auftragseingänge. Daimler Truck steigert Absatz 2021 um ein Fünftel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen