  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
17.06.2021 23:01

Granite REIT Declares Distribution for June 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.250 per stapled unit for the month of June 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on July 15, 2021 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of June 30, 2021, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 115 investment properties representing approximately 50.4 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commissions Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

Nachrichten zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News
RSS Feed
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wer erhöht als nächstes die Zinsen?
Vontobel: Rückenwind für Europäische Luftfahrtunternehmen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abwärtsrisiken dominieren
Salzgitter profitiert von steigenden Preisen
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung auf hohem Niveau
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ihre Einladung: Kapitalmarktausblick mit Dr. Jens Ehrhardt und Markus Koch
Darauf kommt es beim Investieren an
Ein gutes ETF-Portfolio ist niemals statisch. Jetzt im mehr im Magazin lesen.
Aixtron startet durch
Lernen für den Wohlstand
Webinar my-si: Vermögen statt Strafzinsen! Intelligent anlegen: Renditestark, nachhaltig und mit positivem Impact für die Gesellschaft
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2021 wissen müssen
28 Millionen Euro für 10 Minuten  so verdienen Sie am Weltraum-Hype mit
Kurshorror bei Curevac und der Masterplan für die erste Million
Höhere Pendlerpauschale  diese Rechnung zeigt, ob es sich für Sie lohnt
Rasenkanten schneiden  So funktioniert es richtig

News von

Fed Zinsentscheid: Fed bereitet Abkehr von Krisenmodus vor - Zinswende womöglich 2023
Die Allerbesten der Besten: Sechs Qualitätsaktien, die sich lohnen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Vorsichtiger werden
CureVac-Studienleiter: Biontech und Moderna haben die besseren Impfstoffe
DAX kaum verändert: Börsen drehen Warteschleife vor Fed-Entscheid

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Fed bestätigt Leitzins -- CureVac-Impfstoff: Vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47% -- TUI, WACKER CHEMIE, GEA, Commerzbank, Tesla im Fokus

Tonies-Hersteller Boxine will mit SPAC an die Börse. Neuer Siemens-Chef Busch will anscheinend Ziele anheben. JPMorgan kauft digitalen britischen Vermögensverwalter Nutmeg. Daimler beschleunigt scheinbar Elektrifizierung der Modellpalette. eBay verkauft wohl Südkorea-Geschäft für rund drei Milliarden Euro. Bayer setzt Support fur CureVac fort. Befesa kauft US-Recycler - Kapitalerhöhung vollzogen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
Erstes Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn spricht sich für ein Ende der Maskenpflicht aus. Sind sie auch dafür?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen