28.06.2021 23:03

Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of markets on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Granite will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free number to use for this call is 1 (800) 908-8951. For international callers, please call 1 (416) 641-6712. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer.

To hear a replay of the scheduled call, please dial 1 (800) 558-5253 (North America) or 1 (416) 626-4100 (international) and enter reservation number 21995711. The replay will be available until Monday, August 16, 2021.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 115 investment properties representing approximately 50.4 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commissions Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

