finanzen.net
+++ Brisanter denn je. BNP Paribas präsentiert heute um 18 Uhr wieder 30 Minuten "Euer Egmond". Eine Fundamentalanalyse der anderen Art +++-w-
28.09.2020 23:25

Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of markets on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Granite will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free number to use for this call is 1 (877) 256-3294. For international callers, please call 1 (416) 981-9004. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer.

To hear a replay of the scheduled call, please dial 1 (800) 558-5253 (North America) or 1 (416) 626-4100 (international) and enter reservation number 21970297. The replay will be available until Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 100 investment properties representing approximately 45.2 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commissions Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com.

Nachrichten zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News
RSS Feed
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETF-Infoabend in Hamburg am 07.10.
DZ BANK - Stürmischer Herbstbeginn an den Börsen - wie geht´s weiter mit DAX und Co.?
Johnson & Johnson: Fortschritte beim Coronaimpfstoff
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Kursfeuerwerk
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Achtung, Hype: 5 Dinge, die Sie über den Aktienmarkt wissen sollten
Die 10 Top-Aktien der Woche
Ginmon: Die Mehrheit der Selbstständigen sorgt falsch fürs Alter vor
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Sicherheit und Rendite in einem, das geht. Allianz startet Allvest!
Deutschland - der Minuszins-Hotspot
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Vier von zehn Haushalten erleiden finanzielle Einbußen
Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen
Laptop am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Bei der Deutschen Bank nur zweite Reihe  bei der Commerzbank plötzlich Chef

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Am Börsenhimmel ziehen dunkle Wolken auf
Curevac-Technologie-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek zum Stand der Suche nach dem Corona-Impfstoff: "Enorme Erwartungshaltung"
Siemens Energy: Börsengang von Energietechnik zahlt sich für Siemens aus
Siemens-Aktie: Abspaltung der Energiesparte - was Aktionäre erwartet
DAX drei Prozent im Plus: Schnäppchenjäger bescheren Europas Börsen besten Tag seit Wochen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Siemens Energy startet an der Börse -- Ex-Daimler-Vorstandschef Zetsche wird doch nicht Aufsichtsrat -- TikTok, VW, TUI, Commerzbank, LPKF im Fokus

Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Rumänien-Tochter. Schleppende Ticketerstattung: Verbraucherzentrale verklagt Lufthansa. Microsoft baut Geschäft mit Mobilfunk-Providern erheblich aus. GRENKE sichert Bafin umfassende Kooperation bei Sonderprüfung zu - Sonderprüfung gestartet. TUI: Aufsichtsratschef warnt vor Pleitewelle in Tourismusbranche - Tours & Activities-Umbau vorangetrieben. Ford beantragt in Deutschland anscheinend Staatshilfe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
28.09.20
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Siemens Energy startet an der Börse -- Ex-Daimler-Vorstandschef Zetsche wird doch nicht Aufsichtsrat -- TikTok, VW, TUI, Commerzbank, LPKF im Fokus
Sonstiges
00:07 Uhr
MSCI Emerging Markets-ETF - die besten Schwellenländer-ETF Fonds
Private Finanzen
28.09.20
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Oktober 2020
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens EnergyENER1T
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747