Granite Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) today reported net income
of $69.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared with net
income of $57.1 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share
(EPS) for the year was $1.71 compared to $1.42 per share in 2016.
Granite reported net income of $32.8 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017, compared with net income of $16.2 million in the
fourth quarter of 2016. Diluted EPS in the quarter was $0.81 compared to
$0.40 per share in the prior-year period.
"Granite delivered outstanding revenue growth and improved profitability
in 2017, thanks to the continued focus of our employees and teams on
execution, quality and safety, said James H. Roberts, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Granite Construction Incorporated. "A mild
start to winter across much of the West allowed our teams to work
efficiently to execute on last quarter's all-time record backlog. With
today's steady economic trends and steady-to-improving funding
environments, along with our ongoing focus on operating efficiency, we
expect to continue to drive strong cash flow generation and help deliver
significant profit improvement in 2018 and beyond.
"The Construction segment in 2017 produced a third consecutive year with
gross profit margin in line with our mid-teens expectations, and a
strong year-end performance enabled our Construction Materials segment
to deliver solid quarterly and annual profit and margin improvement. As
we have seen for much of the past couple years, the Large Project
Construction segment was the most challenging, but we expect significant
improvement in the back half of 2018, Roberts continued.
Fiscal Year 2017 Results
Total Company
-
Revenues for 2017 were $2.99 billion, up 18.9 percent from 2016.
-
Gross profit increased 4.5 percent year-over-year to $314.9 million,
driven by improved performance in the Construction and Construction
Materials segments.
-
Gross profit margin was 10.5 percent compared with 12.0 percent in
2016.
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $222.8
million, up 1.6 percent from $219.3 million last year. Reflecting our
ongoing commitment to cost management, the modest increase was
attributable primarily to personnel-related costs.
-
Backlog ended at a year-end record $3.72 billion, up 6.7 percent from
$3.48 billion in 2016.
-
2017 net income was $69.1 million, up 21.0 percent from the prior year.
-
2017 EBITDA2 was $170.2 million, with resulting EBITDA
margin of 5.7 percent.
-
Improved working capital and operating cash flow trends helped
strengthen the balance sheet, as we finished the year with $366.5
million in cash and marketable securities, as of December 31, 2017.
Construction
-
Construction revenue in 2017 was $1.66 billion, up 21.9 percent from
$1.37 billion in 2016, driven by improved performance in certain
Western markets, supported by steady private, non-residential
construction demand.
-
Gross profit increased to $247.0 million in 2017, up 18.1 percent from
the prior year, with resulting gross profit margin in line with our
mid-teens expectations at 14.8 percent, down about 50 basis points
year-over-year.
-
Construction backlog ended the year at $897.0 million, down 13.0
percent year-over-year, as mild late-2017 weather allowed us to work
later in the year. Bidding opportunities and bookings also declined in
the quarter, particularly in California. Early in 2018, we have begun
to see an increase in lettings and related spending, as expected.
Large Project Construction
-
Large Project Construction revenue increased 16.2 percent to $1.03
billion from $888.2 million in 2016, as Granite teams advanced work on
our diverse project portfolio.
-
Gross profit margin was 2.9 percent compared with 7.2 percent in 2016,
as performance continued to be impacted by accelerated work on a
number of challenging, mature projects, as well as extended timeframes
for dispute resolution with owners and designers.
-
Large project backlog totaled $2.8 billion, up 15.0 percent
year-over-year, which includes the contribution of project wins
aligned with our strategy to balance our portfolio with more
Granite-controlled, lower-risk work over the past couple years.
Construction Materials
-
Construction Materials revenue increased 12.1 percent to $292.8
million compared with $261.2 million last year, primarily attributable
to increased demand across geographies, as well as modest price
increases.
-
Gross profit margin in 2017 was 13.0 percent, compared with 10.7
percent in 2016, as overall public-market demand improved.
Profitability also was impacted positively late in the year, as steady
demand and mild late-2017 weather allowed us to work later and more
efficiently than in 2016.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
Total Company
-
Revenues increased 20.2 percent to $801.3 million compared with $666.7
million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
-
Gross profit increased 23.9 percent year-over-year to $100.7 million,
driven primarily by the strong performance of our vertically
integrated business in the West, as mild late-2017 weather allowed us
to work later and more efficiently than in 2016.
-
Gross profit margin was 12.6 percent compared with 12.2 percent in
2016.
-
SG&A expenses decreased $0.3 million from 2016, to $59.1 million.
Construction
-
Construction segment revenue increased 19.4 percent to $429.4 million,
compared with $359.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue
growth was fueled by record segment backlog entering the quarter,
combined with mild late-2017 weather, which allowed our teams to work
later and more efficiently than the prior year.
-
Gross profit margin, at 15.2 percent, remained very healthy and in
line with our mid-teens expectations. Customer and project mix late in
the year included low-risk, high-revenue work with below-trend margins.
Large Project Construction
-
Large Project Construction segment revenue increased 18.2 percent to
$290.9 million, compared with $246.1 million in the fourth quarter of
2016, based on execution on our broad project portfolio.
-
Gross profit margin was 7.0 percent, up more than 150 basis points
from 5.5 percent last year, as segment performance continues to
reflect the impact of accelerated work on a number of challenging,
mature projects, as well as extended timeframes for dispute resolution
with owners and designers.
Construction Materials
-
Construction Materials revenue increased 33.0 percent to $80.9
million, compared with $60.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Revenue growth was driven by the combination of strong market
conditions aligned to mild late-2017 weather in the West, which
allowed our businesses to operate efficiently to address steady demand
late in the year.
-
Gross profit margin for the quarter was 18.7 percent, compared with
10.0 percent in 2016. Operational performance remains solid, as we
target continued improvement in pricing and production efficiency.
Definitive Agreement to Acquire Layne Christensen
On February 14, 2018, Granite announced an agreement to acquire Layne
Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) in a $565-million stock merger,
including the assumption of net debt. "This complementary transaction is
the next logical step in the evolution of Granites strategy, and
creates a platform for growth that will deliver significant benefits for
shareholders, employees, and customers," said Roberts. "The addition of
Layne, a leading water management, construction and drilling company
with the #1 position in well drilling and a #2 position in
cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation, significantly enhances
Granite's presence in the large, growing water infrastructure market."
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.
Outlook
"With voters and legislators making a concerted push for generational
commitments to infrastructure investment at the state, regional, and
local level, we are only now seeing the early benefits of the long-term
public infrastructure funding commitments that were made last year,
Roberts continued.
"Granite teams are extremely well positioned to deliver steady growth
and significantly improved profitability in 2018 and beyond. We continue
to invest in opportunities for our people, leveraging their immense
talents to create and sustain value from both year-end record backlog of
$3.72 billion and significant, long-term growth opportunities across
geographies and end markets," Roberts said.
The Companys current expectations for 20183 are:
-
High-single to low-double digit consolidated revenue growth
-
Consolidated EBITDA margin2 of 7.0% to 8.0%
(1) Net Income includes a $3.7 million provisional benefit, or $0.09 per
share, from the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities
required by the recently passed H.R. 1, commonly referred to as the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act.
(2) Please refer to a description and reconciliation in the attached
EBITDA Reconciliation table.
(3) Granite only. Does not include or reflect potential impact from the
acquisition announced February 14, 2018.
About Granite
Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction
Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is one of the nations largest infrastructure
contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in
complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial
and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative
procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in
safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as
one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for
nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange
and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index
and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.
Forward-looking Statements
All statements included or incorporated by reference in this
communication, other than statements or characterizations of historical
fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal
securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Granites current
expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry,
managements beliefs, and certain assumptions made by Granite and Layne,
all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often
be identified by words such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends,
"plans, "predicts, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, "may, "will,
"should, "would, "could, "potential, "continue, "ongoing, similar
expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of
such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1)
references to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (2)
the expected future capabilities and served markets of the individual
and/or combined companies; (3) projections of financial results, whether
by specific market segment, or as a whole, and whether for each
individual company or the combined company; (4) market expansion
opportunities and segments that may benefit from sales growth as a
result of changes in market share or existing markets; (5) the financing
components of the proposed transaction; (6) potential credit scenarios,
together with sources and uses of cash; and (7) the expected date of
closing of the transaction.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results
and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause
actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed
in any forward-looking statement. Important risk factors that may cause
such a difference in connection with the proposed transaction include,
but are not limited to, the following factors: (1) the risk that the
conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied,
including the risk that required approvals for the transaction from
governmental authorities or the stockholders of Layne are not obtained;
(2) litigation relating to the transaction; (3) uncertainties as to the
timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each
party to consummate the transaction; (4) risks that the proposed
transaction disrupts the current plans and operations of Granite or
Layne; (5) the ability of Granite or Layne to retain and hire key
personnel; (6) competitive responses to the proposed transaction and the
impact of competitive products; (7) unexpected costs, charges or
expenses resulting from the transaction; (8) potential adverse reactions
or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or
completion of the transaction; (9) the combined companies ability to
achieve the growth prospects and synergies expected from the
transaction, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with
integrating the combined companies existing businesses; (10) the terms
and availability of the indebtedness planned to be incurred in
connection with the transaction; and (11) legislative, regulatory and
economic developments, including changing business conditions in the
construction industry and overall economy as well as the financial
performance and expectations of Granite and Laynes existing and
prospective customers. These risks, as well as other risks associated
with the proposed transaction, will be more fully discussed in the proxy
statement/prospectus that will be included in the Registration Statement
on Form S-4 that Granite will file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC) in connection with the proposed transaction.
Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance
on forward-looking statements in this document, which speak only as of
this date. Neither Granite nor Layne undertakes any obligation to revise
or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future
events or circumstances. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be
deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future
financial performance of Granite, Layne, or the combined company,
following the implementation of the proposed transaction or otherwise.
In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties
that relate more broadly to Granites overall business, including those
more fully described in Granites filings with the SEC including its
annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016,
and Laynes overall business and financial condition, including those
more fully described in Laynes filings with the SEC including its
annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017.
No Offer or Solicitation
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation
of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or
approval nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, Granite will file a
registration statement on Form S-4, which will include a preliminary
prospectus of Granite and a preliminary proxy statement of Layne (the
"proxy statement/prospectus), and each party will file other documents
regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. The registration
statement has not yet become effective and the proxy
statement/prospectus included therein is in preliminary form. INVESTORS
AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS
AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME
AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. A definitive
proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to Laynes stockholders.
You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding this
transaction, free of charge, at the SECs website (www.sec.gov).
In addition, investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free
copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with
the SEC by Granite on Granites Investor Relations website
(investor.Granite.com) or by writing to Granite, Investor Relations, 585
West Beach Street, Watsonville, CA 95076 (for documents filed with the
SEC by Granite), or by Layne on Laynes Investor Relations website
(investor.laynechristensen.com) or by writing to Layne Company, Investor
Relations, 1800 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 800, The Woodlands, TX
77380 (for documents filed with the SEC by Layne).
Participants in the Solicitation
Granite, Layne, and certain of their respective directors, executive
officers, other members of management and employees and agents retained,
may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation
of proxies from Layne stockholders in connection with the proposed
transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules,
be deemed participants in the solicitation of Layne stockholders in
connection with the proposed transaction will be set forth in the proxy
statement/prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. You can find more
detailed information about Granites executive officers and directors in
its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 25, 2017. You
can find more detailed information about Laynes executive officers and
directors in its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April
28, 2017. Additional information about Granites executive officers and
directors and Laynes executive officers and directors will be provided
in the above-referenced Registration Statement on Form S-4 when it
becomes available.
|
|
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
233,711
|
|
$
|
189,326
|
|
Short-term marketable securities
|
|
|
67,775
|
|
|
64,884
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
479,791
|
|
|
419,345
|
|
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
|
|
|
103,965
|
|
|
73,102
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
62,497
|
|
|
55,245
|
|
Equity in construction joint ventures
|
|
|
247,826
|
|
|
247,182
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
36,513
|
|
|
39,908
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,232,078
|
|
|
1,088,992
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
407,418
|
|
|
406,650
|
|
Long-term marketable securities
|
|
|
65,015
|
|
|
62,895
|
|
Investments in affiliates
|
|
|
38,469
|
|
|
35,668
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
53,799
|
|
|
53,799
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
75,199
|
|
|
85,449
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,871,978
|
|
$
|
1,733,453
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
46,048
|
|
$
|
14,796
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
237,673
|
|
|
199,029
|
|
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
|
|
|
135,146
|
|
|
97,522
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
236,407
|
|
|
218,587
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
655,274
|
|
|
529,934
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
178,453
|
|
|
229,498
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
5,441
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
44,085
|
|
|
45,989
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none
outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued
and outstanding 39,871,314 shares as of December 31, 2017 and
39,621,140 shares as of December 31, 2016
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
396
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
160,376
|
|
|
150,337
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
(371
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
783,699
|
|
|
735,626
|
|
Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders equity
|
|
|
945,108
|
|
|
885,988
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
47,697
|
|
|
36,603
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
992,805
|
|
|
922,591
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,871,978
|
|
$
|
1,733,453
|
|
|
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
$
|
429,444
|
|
|
$
|
359,741
|
|
|
$
|
1,664,708
|
|
|
$
|
1,365,198
|
|
Large Project Construction
|
|
|
290,888
|
|
|
|
246,077
|
|
|
|
1,032,229
|
|
|
|
888,193
|
|
Construction Materials
|
|
|
80,942
|
|
|
|
60,863
|
|
|
|
292,776
|
|
|
|
261,226
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
801,274
|
|
|
|
666,681
|
|
|
|
2,989,713
|
|
|
|
2,514,617
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
364,231
|
|
|
|
298,045
|
|
|
|
1,417,694
|
|
|
|
1,155,983
|
|
Large Project Construction
|
|
|
270,530
|
|
|
|
232,618
|
|
|
|
1,002,436
|
|
|
|
824,056
|
|
Construction Materials
|
|
|
65,806
|
|
|
|
54,768
|
|
|
|
254,650
|
|
|
|
233,208
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
700,567
|
|
|
|
585,431
|
|
|
|
2,674,780
|
|
|
|
2,213,247
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
100,707
|
|
|
|
81,250
|
|
|
|
314,933
|
|
|
|
301,370
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
59,068
|
|
|
|
59,342
|
|
|
|
222,811
|
|
|
|
219,299
|
|
Restructuring gains
|
|
|
(1,394
|
)
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
(2,411
|
)
|
|
|
(1,925
|
)
|
Gain on sales of property and equipment
|
|
|
(1,352
|
)
|
|
|
(5,994
|
)
|
|
|
(4,182
|
)
|
|
|
(8,358
|
)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
44,385
|
|
|
|
28,902
|
|
|
|
98,715
|
|
|
|
92,354
|
|
Other (income) expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(1,386
|
)
|
|
|
(801
|
)
|
|
|
(4,742
|
)
|
|
|
(3,225
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
2,703
|
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
|
10,800
|
|
|
|
12,366
|
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
(2,200
|
)
|
|
|
(2,594
|
)
|
|
|
(7,107
|
)
|
|
|
(7,177
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
(1,878
|
)
|
|
|
(685
|
)
|
|
|
(4,699
|
)
|
|
|
(5,972
|
)
|
Total other income
|
|
|
(2,761
|
)
|
|
|
(984
|
)
|
|
|
(5,748
|
)
|
|
|
(4,008
|
)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
47,146
|
|
|
|
29,886
|
|
|
|
104,463
|
|
|
|
96,362
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
11,821
|
|
|
|
10,622
|
|
|
|
28,662
|
|
|
|
30,162
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
35,325
|
|
|
|
19,264
|
|
|
|
75,801
|
|
|
|
66,200
|
|
Amount attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(2,552
|
)
|
|
|
(3,091
|
)
|
|
|
(6,703
|
)
|
|
|
(9,078
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated
|
|
$
|
32,773
|
|
|
$
|
16,173
|
|
|
$
|
69,098
|
|
|
$
|
57,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
1.74
|
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
Weighted average shares of common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
39,857
|
|
|
|
39,610
|
|
|
|
39,795
|
|
|
|
39,557
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
40,387
|
|
|
|
40,306
|
|
|
|
40,372
|
|
|
|
40,225
|
|
|
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
75,801
|
|
|
$
|
66,200
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash restructuring gains
|
|
(939
|
)
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
66,345
|
|
|
64,375
|
|
Gain on sales of property and equipment
|
|
(4,182
|
)
|
|
(8,358
|
)
|
Change in deferred income taxes
|
|
(4,824
|
)
|
|
9,842
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
15,764
|
|
|
13,383
|
|
Equity in net loss (income) from unconsolidated construction joint
ventures
|
|
14,634
|
|
|
(15,614
|
)
|
Net income from affiliates
|
|
(7,107
|
)
|
|
(7,177
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
(9,297
|
)
|
|
(48,505
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
146,195
|
|
|
73,146
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(124,543
|
)
|
|
(129,685
|
)
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
|
120,000
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
Proceeds from called marketable securities
|
|
|
|
|
55,000
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(67,695
|
)
|
|
(90,970
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
|
10,202
|
|
|
12,946
|
|
Collection of notes receivable
|
|
1,052
|
|
|
4,331
|
|
Other investing activities, net
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
1,988
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(59,186
|
)
|
|
(96,390
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Debt principal payments
|
|
(45,000
|
)
|
|
(45,025
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
(20,687
|
)
|
|
(20,563
|
)
|
Purchases of common stock
|
|
(6,977
|
)
|
|
(5,227
|
)
|
Contributions from non-controlling partners
|
|
11,500
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
Distributions to non-controlling partners
|
|
(7,109
|
)
|
|
(5,258
|
)
|
Other financing activities
|
|
649
|
|
|
557
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(42,624
|
)
|
|
(40,266
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
44,385
|
|
|
(63,510
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
189,326
|
|
|
252,836
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|
$
|
233,711
|
|
|
$
|
189,326
|
|
|
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
|
Business Segment Information
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
Large Project
Construction
|
|
Construction
Materials
|
|
Construction
|
|
Large Project
Construction
|
|
Construction
Materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
429,444
|
|
|
$
|
290,888
|
|
|
$
|
80,942
|
|
|
$
|
1,664,708
|
|
|
$
|
1,032,229
|
|
|
$
|
292,776
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
65,213
|
|
|
20,358
|
|
|
15,136
|
|
|
247,014
|
|
|
29,793
|
|
|
38,126
|
|
Gross profit as a percent of revenue
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
359,741
|
|
|
$
|
246,077
|
|
|
$
|
60,863
|
|
|
$
|
1,365,198
|
|
|
$
|
888,193
|
|
|
$
|
261,226
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
61,696
|
|
|
13,459
|
|
|
6,095
|
|
|
209,215
|
|
|
64,137
|
|
|
28,018
|
|
Gross profit as a percent of revenue
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
|
Contract Backlog by Segment
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
$
|
896,955
|
|
|
24.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,030,487
|
|
|
29.6
|
%
|
Large Project Construction
|
|
2,821,202
|
|
|
75.9
|
%
|
|
2,453,918
|
|
|
70.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
3,718,157
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,484,405
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
|
EBITDA(1)
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Years Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated
|
|
$
|
32,773
|
|
$
|
16,173
|
|
|
$
|
69,098
|
|
$
|
57,122
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(2)
|
|
17,823
|
|
17,738
|
|
|
66,345
|
|
64,375
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
11,821
|
|
10,622
|
|
|
28,662
|
|
30,162
|
Interest expense, net of interest income
|
|
1,317
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
6,058
|
|
9,141
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
63,734
|
|
$
|
46,828
|
|
|
$
|
170,163
|
|
$
|
160,800
|
Consolidated EBITDA Margin(3)
|
|
8.0%
|
7.0%
|
|
5.7%
|
6.4%
|
|
Note:
|
|
(1)We define EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to
Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for interest, taxes,
depreciation, depletion and amortization. We believe this non-GAAP
financial measure and the associated margin are useful in evaluating
operating performance and are regularly used by security analysts,
institutional investors and other interested parties in reviewing
the Company. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP
financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition
to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results
prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to
calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly
from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As
a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company
may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other
companies.
|
(2)Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and
amortization which are classified as Cost of Revenue and Selling,
General and Administrative expenses in the consolidated statements
of operations of Granite Construction Incorporated.
|
(3)Represents EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue.
Consolidated revenue was $801,274 and $2,989,713 for three and
twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively, and $666,681
and $2,514,617 for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016,
respectively,
|
