finanzen.net
08.04.2020 23:30

Granites Marty McNamara Named Chair of NAPA Committee for Asphalt Research and Technology

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Marty McNamara, Granite (NYSE:GVA) director of quality control, has been named the chairman of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) Committee for Asphalt Research and Technology (CART). As NAPA Chairman, McNamara will work with a committee of technical experts to formulate a program that develops, monitors, and implements research and technology activities for the asphalt pavement industry.

CART advances research needs and project requirements to represent practitioner interests in forums including the Transportation Research Board (TRB), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and state agency meetings. The committee also ensures practical implementation of research that will improve the quality and performance of asphalt pavement.

In 2019 McNamara served as vice chairman of CART and has been involved in several NAPA task forces focusing on the Quality in Construction Awards, airfields, and the future of mix design.

"The work that CART does is incredibly valuable in advancing the asphalt industry, said McNamara. "Im excited to continue to work with NAPA and the committee on behalf of Granite.

McNamara has more than 22 years of experience with the production, quality control, and design of construction materials and engineering design of pavements. Having been with Granite for 18 years, McNamara has held roles in both corporate and field operations supporting construction and construction materials.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
Experten sehen bei Granite Construction-Aktie weniger Potenzial (finanzen.net)
16.09.19
Granite Construction zahlt seit 29 Jahren eine Dividende (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Granite Construction: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.06.19
Granite Construction schüttet seit dem Jahr 1990 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
28.04.19
Granite Construction stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Granite Construction stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

31.03.20Experten sehen bei Granite Construction-Aktie weniger Potenzial
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Inside

Ermitteln Sie Ihren Anlegertyp
Diese Aktien sind Krisengewinner und technische Basisinvestments
DJE Kapital AG: Qualitätssicherung und digitaler Service in Zeiten von Corona
Exporo: Neues Bestandsobjekt "Ensemble an der Luther-Universität"
Samsung trotzt Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bärisches Reversal
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold: ansteigend viral - Home-Office Aktien - nicht erst seit Corona! Teil 1
DZ BANK - Brent startet dynamische Erholungsbewegung!
Euro Stoxx 50  Bearishe Tageskerze warnt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nur der Pakt der Erzfeinde kann den 10-Dollar-Schock verhindern
Die Wette auf diese Wasserstoff-Aktien ist so lukrativ wie nie
Probleme mit der Miete? Jetzt soll es vereinfachtes Wohngeld geben
So finden Sie den richtigen Mähroboter
Und plötzlich steht das Gesundheitsamt vor der Tür

News von

DAX im Minus - Virus-Sorgen und Enttäuschung über Europa drücken Börsen
Newsticker Corona: Bundesentwicklungsminister warnt vor dramatischen Folgen in Afrika
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wann geht es wieder nach unten?
Morgen kompakt: Zehn Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Spielraum langsam ausgeschöpft

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus

Airbus stampft Produktion ein. Vorläufige Pinterest-Zahlen euphorisieren Anleger. McDonald's-Geschäft bricht ein - Prognose für 2020 zurückgezogen. Lufthansa ordnet Geschäftsverteilung im Vorstand nach Ausscheiden von CFO neu. Daimler schreibt trotz Absatzeinbruch operativ schwarze Zahlen in Q1.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:07 Uhr
MSCI Emerging Markets-ETF - die besten Schwellenländer-ETF Fonds
Autos
22:38 Uhr
Konkurrenz für Porsche, Ferrari und Co. - Die achte Generation der Corvette bricht mit eigener Tradition
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
TUITUAG00
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100