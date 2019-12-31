Granites Marty McNamara Named Chair of NAPA Committee for Asphalt Research and Technology

Marty McNamara, Granite (NYSE:GVA) director of quality control, has been named the chairman of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) Committee for Asphalt Research and Technology (CART). As NAPA Chairman, McNamara will work with a committee of technical experts to formulate a program that develops, monitors, and implements research and technology activities for the asphalt pavement industry.

CART advances research needs and project requirements to represent practitioner interests in forums including the Transportation Research Board (TRB), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and state agency meetings. The committee also ensures practical implementation of research that will improve the quality and performance of asphalt pavement.

In 2019 McNamara served as vice chairman of CART and has been involved in several NAPA task forces focusing on the Quality in Construction Awards, airfields, and the future of mix design.

"The work that CART does is incredibly valuable in advancing the asphalt industry, said McNamara. "Im excited to continue to work with NAPA and the committee on behalf of Granite.

McNamara has more than 22 years of experience with the production, quality control, and design of construction materials and engineering design of pavements. Having been with Granite for 18 years, McNamara has held roles in both corporate and field operations supporting construction and construction materials.

