finanzen.net
+++ Wie funktionieren ETFs und wie kann man mit Ihnen Vermögen aufbauen? Erfahren Sie mehr im großen ETF-Special! +++-w-
15.10.2020 23:30

Granite Selected for $257 Million Construction Manager/General Contractor Project in Central California

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been selected by California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) as the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the $257 million State Route 99 Rehabilitation from El Dorado Street to Clinton Ave project in Fresno, California. The first phase of this contract is the construction management portion which is valued at $3 million. The entire project is valued at $257 million.

The State Route 99 Rehabilitation from El Dorado Street to Clinton Ave project will reconstruct 3.2 miles of roadway with concrete pavement and alleviate road traffic backups through downtown Fresno with improved interchange configurations, added auxiliary lanes, and increased shoulder widths. The project continues the widening of State Route 99 from a previous project completed for Caltrans by Granite in 2018.

The scope of work includes the replacement or widening of six bridges and several retaining and sound walls to accommodate highway widening including an existing Union Pacific bridge. Drainage facilities within the project will be replaced including two pumping plants.

"We are honored to once again team up with Caltrans and improve transportation in Fresno, said Granite Regional Vice President Carter Rohrbough. "Being invited to be a part of the design and planning of this project provides Granite the opportunity to bring more value to Caltrans to ultimately support our communities and their traffic needs.

The Construction Management (CM) portion of the contract is expected to begin by the end of 2020, with the General Contractor (GC) phase of the project slated to begin in mid-2024. The contract will be booked into Granite's fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Daniela Meyer und Astrid Zehbe: Wie machen sich Frauen fit für die Geldanlage?
Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Jahresendrally?
Südzucker verzeichnet Ergebnissprung - Aktie leidet
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abgaben einplanen
Vontobel: Die Zukunft der deutschen Automobilbranche
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Mehrheit der Selbstständigen sorgt falsch fürs Alter vor
GFG liegt im Trend
Gold schützt doppelt
Financial Fact: US-Tech-Aktien beeinflussen Wertentwicklung vieler Fonds und Portfolios maßgeblich.
Kurz­zeit­kenn­zei­chen: Das Nummern­schild für Probe­fahrten, Prüfungs­fahrten und Überfüh­rungs­fahrten - wichtige Fakten
Allvest: Zwei Bausteine für Ihren Anlageerfolg.
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
610 Euro? So viel kostet ein fairer Schlüsseldienst in Ihrer Region
Das waren die besten Deals beim Prime Day 2020
Prime Day: Nintendo Switch und weitere Konsolen zum günstigen Preis
Fernseher am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das sollten Sie wissen

News von

DAX drei Prozent im Minus: Corona- und Brexit-Sorgen setzen Börsen schwer zu - "Garstiger Cocktail"
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa erhält den ersten Millionenauftrag aus Polen
Newsticker Corona: 8804 Neuinfektionen in Italien
DAX-Chartanalyse: Anzeichen eines neuen Richtungswechsels
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Insider - Nestle leitet Verkauf von Wasser-Marken ein

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich wenig verändert -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- zooplus erhöht Prognose -- Aphria mit roten Zahlen -- Morgan Stanley verdient mehr -- Drägerwerk steigert Umsatz -- Walgreens, Evonik im Fokus

Sanofi will bald klinische Studie mit Corona-Impfstoff starten. United Airlines erleidet weiteren Milliardenverlust. Marianne Janik wird Chefin von Microsoft Deutschland. Veolia finanziert Kauf von Engies Suez-Anteil mit 2-Milliarden-Euro-Bond. ZEAL Network hebt Jahresprognose an. Roche stabilisiert Umsatz und bekräftigt Prognose. TRATON setzt Frist für Navistar-Angebot bis Freitag.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Beherbergungsverbot für Reisende aus Corona-Risikogebieten steht derzeit in der Kritik. Wie stehen Sie dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15.10.20
Dow letztlich wenig verändert -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- zooplus erhöht Prognose -- Aphria mit roten Zahlen -- Morgan Stanley verdient mehr -- Drägerwerk steigert Umsatz -- Walgreens, Evonik im Fokus
Sonstiges
15.10.20
Rendite richtig berechnen: Mit dieser Rendite-Formel errechnen Sie Ihre Aktienperformance
Sonstiges
15.10.20
Keine sichere Investition: Bridgewater-CEO Ray Dalio schießt gegen Bargeld als Anlage
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
NIOA2N4PB
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
XiaomiA2JNY1
CureVacA2P71U
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
Lufthansa AG823212