 Granite Wins 32 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded 32 quality in construction awards for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). The awards were presented at the associations virtual 66th annual meeting.

Granite was recognized for their work on following projects:

2020 Pavement Maintenance Overlay, Everett

8749-2019 Local Streets Resurfacing (South)

AMATS: Post Rd 3rd Ave to Reeve Blvd Pavement Preservation

ANC Postmark Dr Pavement Repairs 2020

Astoria Airport Taxiway A West Improvements

City of Reno, Ambassador Drive

Clark County 2020 HMA Overlays

Commercial Drive Surface Rehabilitation

County of Santa Barbara Thomas Fire Road Repairs

East Smith Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project, Hannegan Road to SR-542

Fireweed Lane: Seward to Spenard Pavement Preservation

FY 19 Road Recovery, Rehabilitation Package 2

Gloria, Iverson, Johnson Canyon Road Reconstruction

Highway 1 Santa Cruz CAPM Project

Hwy 1 Pudding Creek to Wages Creek Bridge

Hwy 152 Gilroy

La Quinta Village Complete Streets-City Project Lynnwood 2020 Pavement Preservation

Minden Airport Taxiway Z

Monterey Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation

NDOT 3745, Silver Spring US50

Rte 33 and 198 HMA and RHMA Overlay

Seward Highway, MP 114 to Dimond Blvd Pavement Preservation

Seward Highway, MP 75-90 Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Phase 1

SR 150, Samak to Soapstone

SR-138, I-80 to Grantsville

SR-190, MP 8 to Brighton Ski Resort

SR-32, Peoa to Wanship

SR-65, SR-66, Preservation, Morgan

Ukiah Airport

US 2, Bickford to Goldbar

US-89, SR-203 to 40th Street

"Its an honor that 32 of our projects have been recognized by NAPA, said Jim Radich, Granite executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We strive for excellence through planning and execution every day and these awards are a tribute to the high standards our teams set for themselves.

"For the second year in a row weve hit a record number of quality in construction awards at Granite, stated Scott West, Granite vice president of quality management. "We strive to be consistent and reliable when executing work without compromising any element including safety and quality, and Im proud of our teams for making those goals a reality.

"The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors projects earning a quality in construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment, said 2020 NAPA Chairman James Winford. "Earning the quality in construction award demonstrates that Granite has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

