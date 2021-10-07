  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Jetzt einfach intelligent investieren mit Allvest. Profitieren Sie von ETFs/Investmentfonds sowie dem renditestarken Sicherungsvermögen der Allianz.-w-
07.10.2021 23:30

Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight 2021 Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA). NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers and the equipment manufacturers and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005873/en/

The Awards of Excellence program recognizes "NSSGA member company operations achievements in the areas of Community Relations, Environmental and Safety Excellence. Granite secured awards in all three areas, with four Environmental Awards (two gold, one silver, one bronze), one Safety Award (gold), and three Community Relations Awards (all bronze).

"This recognition from NSSGA confirms what we already know about Granite: we have consistently high standards and dedicated employees who make excellence their mission, said Granite Vice President of Construction Materials Brad Estes. "On behalf of our plant and facilities teams, thank you to the NSSGA for this acknowledgement of our efforts.

"We at NSSGA congratulate you and your team on this achievement, said NSSGA CEO, Michael Johnson. "Your continual efforts to operate your business in a way that is safe, environmentally responsible and as a trusted member of your community contribute to the health and success of the aggregates industry.

Learn more about the NSSGA Awards here.

Awards List:
GOLD:

Environmental Excellence

  1. Capay Facility, Esparto, CA
  2. Lockwood Facility, Reno, NV

Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety

  1. Granite Construction (companywide)

SILVER:

Environmental Excellence

  1. Handley Ranch Quarry, Gonzales, CA

BRONZE:

Community Relations Excellence

  1. Felton Quarry, Felton, CA
  2. Handley Ranch Quarry, Gonzales, CA
  3. Highway 175 Quarry, Lakeport, CA

Environmental Excellence

  1. Palmer Facility, Anchorage, AK

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Granite Construction News
RSS Feed
Granite Construction zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
29.04.2019Granite Construction BuyB. Riley FBR
01.08.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
03.05.2017Granite Construction OutperformFBR & Co.
19.07.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
29.06.2016Granite Construction BuyMKM Partners
30.07.2019Granite Construction NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2017Granite Construction NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.05.2015Granite Construction Mkt PerformFBR Capital
29.04.2015Granite Construction NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
21.04.2006Update Granite Construction Inc.: NeutralFerris Baker Watts

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Granite Construction Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Granite Construction News

15.09.21Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend
30.09.21ENR Ranks Granite Number One in Highways
Weitere Granite Construction News
Werbung

Trading-News

Handel mit Emissionsrechten: Der CO2-Markt boomt
Levi Strauss überrascht mit Umsatzsprung
Vontobel: Interview: Klimawandel stoppen - Neue Anlagechancen durch CO2-Futures
DZ BANK - Abwärtstrend markiert neues Mehrmonatstief
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Teamviewer prophezeit Wachstumrate niedriger als Untergrenze
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Die unendliche Geschichte
Nach­hal­tige Aktien - Was verbirgt sich hinter der nach­hal­tigen Geld­an­lage?
Fortezza: Quartalsbericht zum 30.09.2021
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Granite Construction-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Granite Construction Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Inflation kostet deutsche Sparer sieben Milliarden Euro pro Monat
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Peloton Alternativen: Spinningsbikes für zuhause
Börsen-Achterbahn und Absturz eines Highflyers

News von

DAX im Minus: Explodierende Energiepreise ziehen Europas Börsen nach unten
DAX-Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Risiko steigt deutlich
Lufthansa-Aktie nach Sturzflug: Jetzt lockt eine große Trading-Chance
Value-Investments: Sechs krisenfeste Qualitätsaktien im Check
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: US-Bankenindex klettert auf Rekordhoch

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 15.200 Punkten -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Varta will Batterien für E-Autos produzieren -- Tilray enttäuscht mit Umsatzzahlen -- Vonovia. Nordex, BMW, Daimler, TeamViewer im Fokus

Einigung bis Dezember im Streit über Schuldenobergrenze in den USA. Eni bereitet Börsengang von Sparte vor. BioNTech/Pfizer beantragen US-Notfallzulassung für jüngere Kinder. Deutsche Post kündigt erneut Prognoseanhebung an. Impfschutz bei J&J 'ungenügend'. Aareal Bank im Visier von Finanzinvestoren. Shell sieht im dritten Quartal bessere Entwicklung als im Vorjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in der Lage ein nachhaltiges Finanzprodukt eigenständig auszusuchen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen