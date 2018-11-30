Great-Tasting Water. Less Plastic: Pentair Announces New Water Filtration Stations at Target Field

Global water treatment company Pentair
is proud to announce that it is now delivering great-tasting, filtered
drinking water to Target Field for the 2019 baseball season. Minnesota
Twins fans can bring their own reusable water bottles to fill up at the
Pentair Water Filtration Stations to stay hydrated, while also helping
reduce plastic bottle waste at the stadiumconsidered the "Greenest
Ballpark in America.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005950/en/
TC Bear fills up his reusable water bottle with filtered, great-tasting water at one of the nine Pentair Water Filtration Stations at Target Field. (Photo: Business Wire)
"The new Pentair Water Filtration Stations are a natural next step for
us as the official smart, sustainable water provider of the Minnesota
Twins, said John Jacko, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer,
Pentair. "Twins fans know us for our rainwater recycling technology, but
now they can experience for themselves how our smart, sustainable water
solutions can deliver great-tasting drinking water not only at the
ballpark, but also at home.
Nine Pentair Water Filtration Stations are located throughout Target
Field, each delivering the same filtered, refreshing water that Pentair
delivers to homes, business and industry around the world. Pentair is
also giving away reusable, commemorative bottles to select fans at each
game via the new MLB Ballpark app, where all mobile tickets are housed.
Pentairs water technology has been an integral part of the ballparks
sustainability efforts since it first opened for the 2010 season. The
Pentair Rainwater Recycle System has captured, purified and reused more
than 19 million total gallons of rainwater at Target Field to date. The
recycled water is used for washing down stadium seats, irrigating the
playing field and now the new living wall batters eye in center field.
ABOUT PENTAIR
At Pentair, we believe the health of our world
depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive
range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and
industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of
solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether
its improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the worlds
most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.
Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker
symbol PNR. With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000
employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn
more, visit Pentair.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005950/en/