01.05.2019 22:30
Great-Tasting Water. Less Plastic: Pentair Announces New Water Filtration Stations at Target Field

Global water treatment company Pentair is proud to announce that it is now delivering great-tasting, filtered drinking water to Target Field for the 2019 baseball season. Minnesota Twins fans can bring their own reusable water bottles to fill up at the Pentair Water Filtration Stations to stay hydrated, while also helping reduce plastic bottle waste at the stadiumconsidered the "Greenest Ballpark in America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005950/en/

TC Bear fills up his reusable water bottle with filtered, great-tasting water at one of the nine Pen ...

TC Bear fills up his reusable water bottle with filtered, great-tasting water at one of the nine Pentair Water Filtration Stations at Target Field. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The new Pentair Water Filtration Stations are a natural next step for us as the official smart, sustainable water provider of the Minnesota Twins, said John Jacko, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, Pentair. "Twins fans know us for our rainwater recycling technology, but now they can experience for themselves how our smart, sustainable water solutions can deliver great-tasting drinking water not only at the ballpark, but also at home.

Nine Pentair Water Filtration Stations are located throughout Target Field, each delivering the same filtered, refreshing water that Pentair delivers to homes, business and industry around the world. Pentair is also giving away reusable, commemorative bottles to select fans at each game via the new MLB Ballpark app, where all mobile tickets are housed.

Pentairs water technology has been an integral part of the ballparks sustainability efforts since it first opened for the 2010 season. The Pentair Rainwater Recycle System has captured, purified and reused more than 19 million total gallons of rainwater at Target Field to date. The recycled water is used for washing down stadium seats, irrigating the playing field and now the new living wall batters eye in center field.

ABOUT PENTAIR
At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether its improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the worlds most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

17.04.19
Pentair stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
15.04.19
Ausblick: Pentair legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
27.01.19
Ausblick: Pentair stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
11.12.18
Pentair steigert die Dividende das 43. Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)
21.10.18
Ausblick: Pentair öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.09.18
Pentair gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
23.07.18
Ausblick: Pentair öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.05.18
Pentair kündigt neuen Aktienrückkauf an (MyDividends)

