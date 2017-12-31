Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Nationwide Search for President

The Board of Directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE:
GWB) today announced a nationwide search for a new president as a
result of the growth of the Company and its principal banking
subsidiary, Great Western Bank (the "Bank). The Company and Bank will
separate the duties of the President and Chief Executive Officer.
Ken Karels, Chairman, President & CEO, will continue to serve as
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company
and Bank and will continue to oversee its leadership and growth in the
marketplace. Under Karels leadership, the Company has grown 26% in
asset size to $11.81 billion as of December 31, 2017 from the time of
its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in October 2014.
Subject to the hiring of a new President for the Company and the Bank,
this transition is expected to occur by the end of 2018. The Executive
Committee of the Companys Board of Directors will conduct the
nationwide search for a new President.
About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Western
Bank, a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based
business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank offers small and
mid-sized businesses a focused suite of financial products and a range
of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several
channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile
banking applications and customer care centers. The bank services its
customers through more than 170 branches in nine states: Arizona,
Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and
South Dakota. To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The materials posted may contain forward-looking statements, including
guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be
identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend,"
"estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other
expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed
by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings
press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K
filings. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update
any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to
reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.
