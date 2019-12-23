finanzen.net
23.12.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Release of 2019 Annual Report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB), the parent company of Great Western Bank (www.greatwesternbank.com), today released its 2019 Annual Report, Community Matters, showcasing its fifth consecutive year achieving record profits since its Initial Public Offering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191223005515/en/

The Annual Report highlights fiscal year 2019 achievements including among others:

  • Delivering significant year-over-year growth, including a 6.0 percent increase in net income.
  • Total assets at fiscal year-end of over $12.8 billion, including $9.7 billion in total loans.
  • Increasing deposits 5.8 percent to $10.3 billion, ensuring the bank maintains a strong and stable funding base.

"I am very proud of what the team has achieved during the 2019 fiscal year, said Ken Karels, Chairperson, President & Chief Executive Officer, in his letter to Company Stockholders. Karels also acknowledged the many hours the banks employees give to help improve their communities, saying "Now is a great time to get out and give back to the communities where we work and live. This is Making Life Great in the most meaningful of ways.

Visit ir.GreatWesternBank.com/FinancialDocs to read the full 2019 Annual Report.

About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Western Bank, a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a focused suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The bank services its customers with over 170 branches in attractive markets across nine states: South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota and Minnesota. To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements about Great Western Bancorp, Inc.s expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates, "believes, "can, "could, "may, "predicts, "potential, "should, "will, "estimate, "plans, "projects, "continuing, "ongoing, "expects, "views, "intends and similar words or phrases. In particular, the statements included in this press release concerning Great Western Bancorp, Inc.s expected performance and strategy, the outlook for its agricultural lending segment and the interest rate environment are not historical facts and are forward-looking. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in the sections titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Great Western Bancorp, Inc.s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, and in other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Nachrichten zu Great Western Bancorp Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Great Western Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Great Western Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Great Western Bancorp Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.10.2017Great Western Bancorp NeutralFBR & Co.
11.04.2017Great Western Bancorp OutperformFBR & Co.
13.11.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.04.2017Great Western Bancorp OutperformFBR & Co.
13.11.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Great Western Bancorp Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Great Western Bancorp News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Great Western Bancorp News
Werbung

Inside

Scalabel Capital im n-tv-Interview
Dieser Autobauer könnte bald wieder Vollgas geben!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: Palladium hängt Gold ab
Evotec drückt auf die Tube
Facebook  Einmal kurz angetäuscht
HSBC: Lesen Sie heute einen Auszug aus dem großen Jahresausblick 2020 zum Thema Aktienmärkte 2020 von Jörg Scherer, Leiter Technische Analyse HSBC Deutschland
ING Markets: DAX - Signalmarke 13.175 Punkte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Great Western Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Great Western Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ab wann die kleine Aufmerksamkeit Bestechung sein könnte
IT-Störung verhindert Kartenzahlungen im Weihnachtsgeschäft
Bundesweiter Ausfall bei der Kartenzahlung
Das sind die größten Kapitalvernichter an der Börse
Auch im hohen Alter noch zu Hause wohnen? Das geht

News von

Die sechs deutschen Top-Nebenwerte für 2020. Und welche drei Aktien Anleger meiden sollten
Max Otte im Interview: Das traut der Experte den Börsen für 2020 zu
Nichts wie raus? Spekulant hält bei Plug Power-Aktie Totalverlust für möglich
Jetzt fährt auch Hyundai auf Nel Asa ab - aber ist das erst der Anfang?
Jungheinrich-Aktie: Ein Papier für Antizykliker

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt im Plus -- DAX geht etwas tiefer in Feiertagspause -- Boeing mit CEO-Wechsel -- adidas 2019 wohl mit Rekord -- Bayer: Rückenwind im Glyphosat-Streit -- Uber, VW, Tesla im Fokus

Lufthansa: Streikaufruf laut Gewerkschaft Ufo jederzeit möglich. United und Rocket Internet gelingt Auflösung der Überkreuzbeteiligung. TLG-Gremien empfehlen Annahme des Aroundtown-Angebots. Delivery Hero: Übernahme von Honest Food Company. GlaxoSmithKline erleidet Rückschlag im HIV-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:14 Uhr
Dow schließt im Plus -- DAX geht etwas tiefer in Feiertagspause -- Boeing mit CEO-Wechsel -- adidas 2019 wohl mit Rekord -- Bayer: Rückenwind im Glyphosat-Streit -- Uber, VW, Tesla im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:12 Uhr
Darum setzt ein großer Immobilienfonds nicht mehr nur auf Gewerbeimmobilien
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Uber ändert nach Gerichtsurteil Vorgehensweise in Deutschland - Aktie reagiert leicht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
GAZPROM903276
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11