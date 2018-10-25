finanzen.net
25.10.2018 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Board of Directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share will be paid on November 21, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2018. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Western Bank, a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a focused suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The bank services its customers through more than 170 branches in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The materials posted may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K filings. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Great Western Bancorp Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.10.18
Ausblick: Great Western Bancorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.07.18
Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates (Zacks)
24.07.18
Ausblick: Great Western Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.04.18
BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp Sets Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.25 Per Share (Reuters Business)
24.04.18
Ausblick: Great Western Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.01.18
Ausblick: Great Western Bancorp stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Great Western Bancorp downgraded to neutral from buy at FBR Capital (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Great Western Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Great Western Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Great Western Bancorp Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.10.2017Great Western Bancorp NeutralFBR & Co.
11.04.2017Great Western Bancorp OutperformFBR & Co.
13.11.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.04.2017Great Western Bancorp OutperformFBR & Co.
13.11.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Great Western Bancorp Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Finanzielle Freiheit mit ETFs

Finanzielle Freiheit im Alter bleibt für viele Menschen ein Traum. Das lässt sich ändern. Stellen Sie heute die Weichen für Ihre finanzielle Unabhängigkeit morgen - mit diesen Tipps.
Hier zum Geldanlage-Webinar anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Great Western Bancorp News

23.10.18Ausblick: Great Western Bancorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Great Western Bancorp News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Fundamentale und technische Analyse auf internationale Aktienindizes und DAX-Einzelwerte von den Feingold Research-Experten im DZ BANK Webinar
UBS: Allianz  Höchste Vorsicht ist geboten
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Kering: Aufstieg in den Euro STOXX 50
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Eröffnungsgap im DAX wird gekauft
Goldpreis scheitert erneut vorerst am Widerstand
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Kurseinbruch bei DAX und S&P500 setzt sich fort
ING Markets: DAX - Kurs auf 11.000 Punkte?
S&P 500  im Ausverkauf
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Great Western Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Great Western Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Kosten kommen auf Sie zu, wenn Ihr Kind studiert
Von diesen günstigen Spülmaschinen sollten Sie die Finger lassen
Diese Bluetooth-Kopfhörer klingen am besten
Wenn die Konjunktur dreht, droht Amerika ein Schuldendesaster
Hier zeige ich Ihnen, wie Sie im Alter sorgenfrei leben

News von

Dax-Chartanalyse: Warum der Ausverkauf gerade nur eine kurze Pause macht
Dax erholt sich - Deutsche Bank-Aktie nähert sich Rekordtief
Gold: Gehört das Edelmetall jetzt ins Depot, Herr Stöferle?
Bayer-Aktie nach dem Kursrutsch: Wie es jetzt weitergeht
Dax schließt auf Zwei-Jahres-Tief

News von

Studie zeigt eine beunruhigende Entwicklung auf dem Immobilienmarkt, mit der bisher kaum jemand gerechnet hat
Elon Musk verrät einen Trick, wie man 3 Tage einen Tesla probefahren kann - aber es gibt einen Haken
Warum die Deutsche Bank plötzlich im Investmentgeschäft wieder angreifen will
Der trivago-Chef erklärt, warum er sein Milliardenunternehmen einem Denkfehler verdankt
Kriminelle können heimlich mit Ihrem Computer Bitcoins schürfen und damit enorme Kosten verursachen

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Daimler bekräftigt Umsatz- und Absatzziel -- Tesla meldet Quartalsgewinn -- ifo-Geschäftsklima sinkt im Oktober wie erwartet -- KION, MTU, AB Inbev, WPP im Fokus

PUMA erhöht EBIT- und Umsatzprognose nach gutem Quartal. Microsoft mit Gewinnsprung. Volkswagen will SUV-Angebot ausbauen. Ceconomy wird von schwachem vierten Quartal gebremst. Bei Covestro schwächt sich das Wachstum im 3. Quartal ab. Ford verdient deutlich weniger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Gut bezahlte Jobs
Bei diesen Top-Konzernen brauchen Bewerber keinen Abschluss
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:32 Uhr
DAX fester -- Daimler bekräftigt Umsatz- und Absatzziel -- Tesla meldet Quartalsgewinn -- ifo-Geschäftsklima sinkt im Oktober wie erwartet -- KION, MTU, AB Inbev, WPP im Fokus
Ausland
12:56 Uhr
Google-Mutter Alphabet vor Bilanzzahlen: Das erwarten Analysten
Aktie im Fokus
12:50 Uhr
Uber hat angeblich 2 Milliarden US-Dollar mit Ramschanleihen verdient
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC AG566480