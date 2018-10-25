Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:
GWB) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash
dividend to its stockholders.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share will be paid on
November 21, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of the close of
business on November 9, 2018. Future dividends will be subject to Board
approval.
About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.
Great Western Bancorp,
Inc. is the holding company for Great Western Bank, a full-service
regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness
banking. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a
focused suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan
products to retail customers through several channels, including the
branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and
customer care centers. The bank services its customers through more than
170 branches in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota,
Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. To learn more about
Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The materials posted may contain
forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant
risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as
"believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is
likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate
future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary
statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking information. These factors
are outlined in our most recent earnings press release and in more
detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K filings. Great Western Bancorp,
Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking
statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or
developments or changes in expectations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005073/en/