finanzen.net
21.06.2019 22:55
Bewerten
(0)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to Purchase Trust Assets of Independent Bank

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Great Western Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB), announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase and assume the management of the trust assets of Independent Bank acquired through its acquisition of Guaranty Bank and Trust Company in Colorado. Independent Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX). The transaction is expected to close in October 2019.

As of March 31, 2019, Independent Banks Trust Department located in Colorado had approximately $311.7 million in assets held in fiduciary or agency capacities. Jane Cox, the Senior Vice President and Senior Trust Manager of Independent Banks Trust Department, has agreed to join Great Western Bank upon completion of the transaction, together with several other trust department employees. As of March 31, 2019, Great Western Bank had approximately $1.3 billion in assets under administration.

"We are excited to welcome customers from Independent Bank's Trust Department and to provide them with the same excellent level of performance and attention to which they are accustomed. With a combined $1.6 billion trust business, we will offer a compelling combination of sophistication and personal service," said Ken Karels, CEO and Chairperson of the Board of Great Western Bank.

About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Western Bank, a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a focused suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The bank services its customers with over 170 branches in attractive markets across nine states: South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota and Minnesota. To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements about Great Western Bancorp, Inc.s expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates, "believes, "can, "could, "may, "predicts, "potential, "should, "will, "estimate, "plans, "projects, "continuing, "ongoing, "expects, "views, "intends and similar words or phrases. In particular, the statements included in this press release concerning Great Western Bancorp, Inc.s expected performance and strategy, the outlook for its agricultural lending segment and the interest rate environment are not historical facts and are forward-looking. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in the sections titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Great Western Bancorp, Inc.s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, and in other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Nachrichten zu Great Western Bancorp Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Great Western Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Great Western Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Great Western Bancorp Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.10.2017Great Western Bancorp NeutralFBR & Co.
11.04.2017Great Western Bancorp OutperformFBR & Co.
13.11.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.04.2017Great Western Bancorp OutperformFBR & Co.
13.11.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2015Great Western Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Great Western Bancorp Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Great Western Bancorp News

23.05.19Should Value Investors Pick Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Stock?
Weitere Great Western Bancorp News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Tipps für die Geldanlage im Alter
DZ BANK - Altbewährte Währungs-Strategien - Ein Börsenprofi gewährt Einblicke
Siltronic - Handelskrieg nicht das einzige Problem
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 22. bis 28. Juni 2019
EUR/USD  Reicht das schon zur Trendwende?
Ölpreis WTI und Brent vor de
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Great Western Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Great Western Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt tiefer -- Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich 10.000-Dollar-Marke -- Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus -- METRO, T-Mobile, Sprint im Fokus

Trump: Habe Angriff auf Iran wegen befürchteter Todesopfer abgesagt. HelloFresh-Aktie steigt nach Test von Unterstützung. Mietdeckel sorgt für schlechte Stimmung bei Immobilienwerten. BASF hofft auf G20-Gipfel - Handelskonflikt hinterlässt Spuren. Daimler und BMW suchen offenbar Investoren für Yournow - Börsengang möglich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt tiefer -- Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich 10.000-Dollar-Marke -- Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus -- METRO, T-Mobile, Sprint im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:11 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Aktie im Fokus
23:03 Uhr
METRO-Aktien nachbörslich fest: Osteuropäische Investoren wollen alle Stamm- und Vorzugsaktien kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
Slack