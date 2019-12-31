finanzen.net
Great Western Bank Names Amy Johnson as Director of Treasury Management

Great Western Bank (NYSE: GWB) has named Amy Johnson as its Director of Treasury Management. Johnson, who will be based out of the Sioux Falls, SD, headquarters, will oversee the design, management and execution of Great Western Banks Treasury Management strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910006024/en/

Amy Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

Amy Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

Johnson has more than 20 years of industry experience and has served in a variety of positions in Regional, Divisional, and National roles with sales management, service, technology, and process improvement. Before joining GWB, Johnson served as a TM Senior Vice President of a large national bank and most recently focused on building a new channel for easier customer integration.

"Amy has established a reputation for providing action-oriented and successful treasury guidance, said Chief Operating Officer, Doug Bass. "She has a passion for the customer experience and for creating convenient ways for customers to bank with their financial institution, which is a perfect fit for us and our goals.

Johnson is an active community volunteer, serving with Junior Achievement and the United Way. A graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University, Johnson studied Computer Science and has been able to apply her education throughout her career to further enhance her practices and find solutions which achieve next-level performance.

"I could not be more excited about the opportunity to be a part of GWB, Johnson said. "I look forward to building upon the success the team has already achieved by aligning our TM focus with a shared vision for growth and transformation.

About Great Western Bank

Great Western Bank is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western services its customers through more than 170 branches located in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. Great Western Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB). To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

