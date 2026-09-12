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Green SM officially launches in Palembang, strengthening SUMATRA’s green mobility ecosystem

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EQS Newswire / 12/09/2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

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PALEMBANG, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2026 - Green SM has officially launched its electric taxi service in Palembang, making it the second city in Sumatra, after Bandar Lampung, to welcome the service. The expansion further affirms Green SM's mission of bringing green mobility closer to the people of Indonesia while offering local residents a modern, comfortable, and zero-emission transportation experience.

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Green SM officially launches all-electric taxi service in Palembang, expanding its presence across Sumatra, Indonesia.

To mark its official launch in Palembang, Green SM has also introduced the "Green Your Move, Refresh Your City" campaign, in support of initiatives led by the Ministry of Environment/Environmental Control Agency (KLH/BPLH) under the theme "Ecosystem & Air Protection" (Perlindungan Ekosistem & Udara).

The campaign encourages citizens to embrace more environmentally friendly modes of transportation, highlighting how every green journey in daily life can contribute to better air quality and a healthier urban environment.

Powered by a 100% electric vehicle fleet, Green SM is committed to delivering a 5-star mobility experience through its professional drivers, transparent pricing, and consistent service quality. By combining technology, service excellence, and sustainable mobility solutions, Green SM aims to set new standards for modern urban transportation.

Green SM's presence in Palembang continues its journey of advancing green mobility in Indonesia, following its expansion into Jakarta, Makassar, Surabaya, Bali, and Bandar Lampung. This milestone also reaffirms the company's long-term commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable mobility solutions to an increasing number of Indonesians.

As one of Sumatra's largest hubs for trade and services, with a population of more than 1.8 million people, Palembang continues to see dynamic economic growth and rising demand for mobility. The city's commitment to sustainable development and smart city initiatives also provides a strong foundation for advancing green, modern, and environmentally friendly transportation solutions that contribute to improving residents' quality of life.

Mr. Pham Nhat Minh Hoang, Global CEO of Green SM, said: "I am delighted that Green SM has another opportunity to bring the positive values of green mobility to even more people across Indonesia. We believe that through our consistent service quality, professional drivers, and the outstanding benefits that green mobility offers, Green SM will become a trusted companion for the people of Palembang in their daily journeys, while contributing to ecosystem protection and cleaner air in Indonesia."

To mark its launch in Palembang, Green SM is rolling out a series of special promotions. Riders can enjoy a 100% discount of up to Rp50,000 from September 12 to 16, 2026, followed by a 50% discount of up to Rp50,000 from September 17 to 25, and a 35% discount of up to Rp50,000 from September 26 to October 2, 2026. Green SM will continue introducing programs and offers designed to make travel more comfortable and affordable, while encouraging more residents of Palembang to make the switch to greener mobility.

Alongside providing all-electric transportation services, Green SM is committed to building a sustainable green mobility ecosystem through job creation, local talent development, and collaboration with stakeholders. As the company continues expanding across Indonesia, Green SM aims to improve access to modern mobility solutions while creating positive value for communities, the environment, and local economies.

Over the course of its global expansion, Green SM has completed approximately 850 million trips covering nearly 6 billion kilometers, helping reduce more than 800,000 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of approximately 36 million trees.

Hashtag: #GreenSM
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: Green SM

12/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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