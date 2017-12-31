Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security
company, announced today that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has named Greg Clark, CEO to its 2018 list of Top
100 Executives. This annual list recognizes leaders from the technology
industry who have played an integral role in shaping todays IT channel,
whether by driving huge cultural shifts, creating rich new
opportunities, or forging innovative routes to success.
Greg Clark was named CEO of Symantec and joined its Board of Directors
following the company's acquisition of Blue Coat, Inc., where Clark was
CEO, in August 2016. Today, he is recognized by CRN as one of the
industrys most influential leaders, setting the company vision and
strategy, driving growth and advancing innovation through Symantecs
cyber defense offerings in order to deliver the highest level of
security to its customers.
"Visionary and strategic leadership can make the difference between just
surviving and actually excelling in this period of disruptive change for
the IT channel, said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "In order
for technology suppliers and solution providers to thrive and stay ahead
of the competition, they need leaders who are able to envision both the
future of the channel and the role their organization needs to play in
order to create that reality. CRNs 2018 Top 100 Executives embody these
qualities. They are change agents who deliver unwavering guidance to
their companies, always asking where are we headed and not being afraid
to take the necessary steps to get there.
"Symantecs goal is to be a trusted partner in the cloud generation,
delivering the best cyber security solutions to customers and
enterprises alike, said Greg Clark, CEO, Symantec. "Its an honor to be
recognized by CRN for the work that we do, and for our commitment to
building a world-class channel organization. We remain completely
dedicated to innovating cyber security solutions that help protect the
worlds data.
The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2018 issue of
CRN and online at www.crn.com/top100.
