01.08.2018 19:00
Greg Clark of Symantec Recognized on CRNs List of Top 100 Executives

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the worlds leading cyber security company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Greg Clark, CEO to its 2018 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes leaders from the technology industry who have played an integral role in shaping todays IT channel, whether by driving huge cultural shifts, creating rich new opportunities, or forging innovative routes to success.

Greg Clark was named CEO of Symantec and joined its Board of Directors following the company's acquisition of Blue Coat, Inc., where Clark was CEO, in August 2016. Today, he is recognized by CRN as one of the industrys most influential leaders, setting the company vision and strategy, driving growth and advancing innovation through Symantecs cyber defense offerings in order to deliver the highest level of security to its customers.

"Visionary and strategic leadership can make the difference between just surviving and actually excelling in this period of disruptive change for the IT channel, said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "In order for technology suppliers and solution providers to thrive and stay ahead of the competition, they need leaders who are able to envision both the future of the channel and the role their organization needs to play in order to create that reality. CRNs 2018 Top 100 Executives embody these qualities. They are change agents who deliver unwavering guidance to their companies, always asking where are we headed and not being afraid to take the necessary steps to get there.

"Symantecs goal is to be a trusted partner in the cloud generation, delivering the best cyber security solutions to customers and enterprises alike, said Greg Clark, CEO, Symantec. "Its an honor to be recognized by CRN for the work that we do, and for our commitment to building a world-class channel organization. We remain completely dedicated to innovating cyber security solutions that help protect the worlds data.

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/top100.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

