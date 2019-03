Gregory Abbott Takes Leave of Absence

Greg Abbott has informed the Board of International Dispensing Corporation (the Company; ticker: IDND) that he will take a leave of absence from his roles and responsibilities as Chairman, CEO and as a Director of the Company.

José "Pepe” Martinez, a current Director who has been actively guiding the Company’s operations, has been appointed by the Board of the Company as CEO. The Board expects that business will continue progressing according to plan.

