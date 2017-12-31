Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd.

Groupon
today announced it has acquired Cloud Savings Company, Ltd., parent
company of online discount code platform Vouchercloud
and brand loyalty provider Giftcloud,
at an enterprise value of $65 million.
"Were pleased to add two great, profitable brands and very talented
teams to the Groupon family, said Groupon CEO Rich Williams. "In
Vouchercloud, were acquiring one of the most innovative brands in the
online discount codes space, which we believe will accelerate our own
efforts -- particularly in International -- and broaden our marketplace
for consumers. In Giftcloud, we see interesting long-term potential in
creating attractive customer loyalty programs with some of the biggest
names in retail, as well as with great local merchants.
For Vouchercloud and Giftcloud, the acquisition represents the
opportunity to continue to develop their growing businesses while
benefiting from Groupons local expertise and significant customer and
merchant scale.
"Were very excited for Vouchercloud and Giftcloud to join the Groupon
family. We recognize the potential in combining our expertise in the
coupon sector to enhance our offerings for consumers in the UK and
beyond, said Greg Le Tocq, co-founder and director of Cloud Savings
Company. "In joining together, we can create even more -- and more
effective -- ways for customers to save and businesses to grow. We
equally look forward to working with Groupon to grow the Giftcloud
business, as we continue to be at the forefront of innovation while the
gift card industry moves from plastic to digital.
Groupon expects the deal to contribute $5 million to $6 million in
Adjusted EBITDA in 2018.
Vouchercloud operates in 11 countries -- primarily in the United Kingdom
-- with more than 5 million subscribers and relationships with more than
12,000 top retailers and brands. Their mobile app has been downloaded
more than 10 million times. Groupon intends to maintain the companys
Bristol headquarters where they employ approximately 100 people.
About Groupon
Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce,
offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and
save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time
commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products
and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.
Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers
by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and
services to profitably grow their businesses.
To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile.
To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com.
To learn more about the companys merchant solutions and how to work
with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.
About Vouchercloud
Vouchercloud is one of the UKs leading voucher platforms, having
revolutionised the marketplace with the launch of Europes first voucher
app in 2010. The app has since been downloaded more than 10 million
times globally, and the site sees 55 million annual visits. The brand
publishes discounts in 11 territories globally and works with over
12,000 retailers to deliver award-winning creative campaigns.
About Giftcloud
Giftcloud is at the forefront of the digital gift card market, launching
in 2014 as Europes first entirely digital gifting app and website,
allowing users instant access to digital gift cards while also providing
businesses with a fully digital rewards and loyalty solution. The
business now works with some of the UKs biggest brands to deliver
bespoke campaigns based on acquisition, loyalty and retention.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005944/en/