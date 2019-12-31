finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,75 % Deutschland Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Continental 📈 E.ON 📈 Münchener Rück - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
18.02.2020 22:11

Groupon Adds Valerie Mosley and Helen Vaid to Board of Directors; Announces Melissa Thomas as Chief Financial Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced that Valerie Mosley, Chairwoman and CEO of Valmo Ventures, LLC, and Helen Vaid, Global Chief Customer Officer for Pizza Hut, have been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective April 6.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006078/en/

Groupon announced that interim Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas will assume the role on a permanent basis, effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)

Groupon announced that interim Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas will assume the role on a permanent basis, effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company also announced that interim Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas will assume the role on a permanent basis, effective immediately.

"Both Valerie and Helen are accomplished executives who bring valuable perspective and will help us accelerate our strategy, said Ted Leonsis, chairman of Groupons nominating committee. "Valerie brings extensive expertise as an investor, and Helen has significant digital experience with some of the worlds largest companies. We look forward to working with these two new independent directors.

Mosley is the Chairwoman and CEO of Valmo Ventures, LLC, a Massachusetts-based advisory and investment firm she founded in 2012. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Partner at Wellington Management Company, as well as in other investment and banking roles.

Vaid currently serves as Global Chief Customer Officer for Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., where she is responsible for leading the companys digital and in-restaurant customer experience efforts, as well as the brands e-commerce technology and operations business outside the U.S. Prior to joining Pizza Hut in 2016, Vaid served in technology-focused executive roles at Wal-Mart and Hewlett-Packard.

The additions bring Groupons Board to 10 members, nine of whom are independent. Mosley and Vaid will be independent directors and will stand for re-election at Groupons next Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Thomas joined Groupon in 2017 as vice president of Commercial Finance and currently also serves as Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer. Previously, she was vice president of Finance at Surgical Care Affiliates and spent nearly nine years at Orbitz Worldwide in a variety of positions including vice president of Finance. She has served as interim CFO since August 2019.

"I am thrilled that Melissa will continue to lend her leadership and expertise to our global Finance function, said CEO Rich Williams. "Shes already made a tangible impact in the role, and the rest of the senior management team and the Board of Directors look forward to continuing to work with her.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a local experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiencesbig and small, new and familiarthat make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationshipsresulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupons community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that refer to plans and expectations for the next quarter, the full year or the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations. The words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute, and achieve the expected benefits of our go-forward strategy, including our planned exit from the Goods business; volatility in our operating results; execution of our marketing strategies; retaining existing customers and adding new customers; challenges arising from our international operations, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, legal and regulatory developments and any potential adverse impact from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, retaining and adding high quality merchants; our reliance on email, internet search engines and mobile application marketplaces to drive traffic to our marketplace; cybersecurity breaches; reliance on cloud-based computing platforms; competing successfully in our industry; providing a strong mobile experience for our customers; maintaining and improving our information technology infrastructure; our voucherless offerings; claims related to product and service offerings; managing inventory and order fulfillment risks; litigation; managing refund risks; retaining and attracting members of our executive team; completing and realizing the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and strategic investments; lack of control over minority investments; compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, including the CARD Act, GDPR and regulation of the Internet and e-commerce; classification of our independent contractors or employees; tax liabilities; tax legislation; protecting our intellectual property; maintaining a strong brand; customer and merchant fraud; payment-related risks; our ability to raise capital if necessary and our outstanding indebtedness; global economic uncertainty; our common stock, including volatility in our stock price; our convertible senior notes; and our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the hedge and warrant transactions. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties, we urge you to refer to the factors included under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations web site at investor.groupon.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Groupon's actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Groupon believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither Groupon nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect our expectations as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Nachrichten zu Groupon Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.02.20
Ausblick: Groupon legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
09.10.19
An Weihnachten den Geldbeutel schonen - So geht´s (finanzen.net)
12.09.19
Rabattplattform: Groupon will wohl Yelp kaufen (Golem.de)
28.07.19
Ausblick: Groupon legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
Groupon präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.04.19
Ausblick: Groupon stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Groupon News
RSS Feed
Groupon zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Groupon Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.11.2018Groupon BuyB. Riley FBR
14.09.2018Groupon NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.02.2018Groupon NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.2018Groupon verkaufenMorgan Stanley
17.10.2017Groupon BuyGabelli & Co
08.11.2018Groupon BuyB. Riley FBR
17.10.2017Groupon BuyGabelli & Co
04.05.2017Groupon BuyMaxim Group
17.10.2016Groupon OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
23.06.2016Groupon BuyMaxim Group
14.09.2018Groupon NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.02.2018Groupon NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.02.2017Groupon NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.02.2017Groupon Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
14.09.2016Groupon HoldLoop Capital
15.02.2018Groupon verkaufenMorgan Stanley
03.08.2017Groupon UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.05.2017Groupon SellUBS AG
29.03.2017Groupon UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.05.2016Groupon UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Groupon Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Groupon News

17.02.20Ausblick: Groupon legt Quartalsergebnis vor
04.02.20Groupon (GRPN) to Report Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
20.01.20Groupon (GRPN) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.5% Higher
10.02.20Groupon (GRPN) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?
Weitere Groupon News
Werbung

Inside

"Money, Markets & Machines", der Podcast rund um Geldanlage und Technologie
SMI: Technische Klettertour geht weiter
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit bärischem Start
GM stellt 160 Jahre alte Traditionsmarke ein
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf RWE, Wirecard, Lufthansa
SOCIETE GENERALE: adidas: Chance von 5,15 Prozent
Spezialist für Bausoftware erhält Angebot von Schneider Electric
BASF  Globale Führungsposition
DZ BANK - Bullen legen Verschnaufpause am Allzeithoch ein
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Groupon-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Groupon Peer Group News

20:46 UhrWichtiger Meilenstein: Facebooks WhatsApp knackt 2-Milliarden-Nutzer-Marke
19:22 UhrFacebook faces tax court trial over Ireland offshore deal
19:19 UhrFacebook faces tax court trial over Ireland offshore deal
19:18 UhrUPDATE 1-Israeli court orders Facebook to unblock account of NSO Group employee
19:09 UhrTesla-Chef empört: Elon Musk beschimpft Bill Gates - weil der einen Porsche kauft
17:59 UhrFacebook prototypes tabbed News Feed with Most Recent & Seen
17:01 UhrIsraeli court orders Facebook to unblock account of NSO Group employee
16:58 UhrMicrosoft veröffentlicht neue Office-App für Android
16:55 UhrIsraeli court orders Facebook to unblock account of NSO Group employee
16:55 UhrEU threatens tougher hate-speech rules after Facebook meeting

News von

An den Börsen tickt die 12,4-Billionen-Euro-Schuldenbombe
Dieser Chip entscheidet, ob die Kasse aus dem Supermarkt verschwindet
Die Immobilienpreise entkoppeln sich vom Alltag der Deutschen
Wie finde ich die richtige Matratze? Die wichtigsten Tipps zum Kauf
Sind die Anleger zu leichtsinnig?

News von

Powercell-Aktie explodiert: Was ist da los?
Wo steht die Aktie von Nel Asa in einem Jahr?
Unehrlich und rücksichtslos gehandelt? Wirecard steht jetzt vor Gericht
DAX im Minus: Apple-Warnung ruft Anlegern Virus-Krise wieder ins Gedächtnis
Varta-Aktie: Erst Börsenstar - jetzt gefallener Engel?

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Coronavirus: Apple mit Umsatzwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Batterienliefervertrag -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP im Fokus

METRO schließt Kaufvertrag über Real mit SCP Group. Can-Vertrag beim BVB nach Leih-Halbjahr bis 2024. HOCHTIEF-Mutter ACS wächst und steigert Gewinn. TAKKT will einen Euro Dividende je Aktie ausschütten. DuPont tauscht wegen Wachstumsschwäche Chef aus. Walmart enttäuscht mit Prognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ein Gericht hat die Rodung für die Tesla-Fabrik in Brandenburg gestoppt. Wie finden sie diese Entscheidung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
Dow letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Coronavirus: Apple mit Umsatzwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Batterienliefervertrag -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP im Fokus
Technologie
21:46 Uhr
Google Maps: Das sind die neuen wichtigen Funktionen
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
Nach T-Mobile-Sprint-Deal: Rollt nun eine M&A-Lawine über die Branche?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
SteinhoffA14XB9
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Deutsche Telekom AG555750