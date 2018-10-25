Groupon (www.groupon.com)
(NASDAQ: GRPN), which has pumped more than $20 billion into local
communities, today announced the launch of Discover West Towna
community-wide Groupon promotion designed to celebrate the diverse
cross-section of small businesses located in Chicagos West Town
neighborhood. In partnership with the West Town Chamber of Commerce (http://westtownchamber.org/),
Discover West Town features some of the Near West Side neighborhoods
best restaurants, health and beauty merchants and independent retailers.
West Town is the seventh neighborhood to participate in Groupons
Discover Downtown series that helps entice Chicagoans to explore their
city and has resulted in driving more than 30,000 people into more than
125 local businesses.
"Its always exciting for us to see Discover Downtown expand to another
one of Chicagos 77 neighborhoods, especially West Town which is an area
of the city that many of our employees call home, said Groupons head
of Social Responsibility Matthew Kruse. "As a local company, we believe
its important to leverage our size and scale for good by helping
mom-and-pop businesses expand their reach across the city.
In conjunction with the Discover West Town collection, Groupon recently
gave a $5,000 grant to the West Town Chamber of Commerce to support the Dancing
in the Streets festival, a jam band and brew festival featuring
craft beer varieties from the Chicago Brewing District brewers and
touring jam bands booked by On Tour Brewing. The one-of-a-kind festival
also provided visibility to an array of local artisans, makers and food
trucks.
"Were thrilled to be partnering with Groupon to celebrate the unique
cultures and businesses within the West Town borders, said Kara
Salgado, executive director of the West Town Chamber of Commerce. "Their
recent support for West Towns first ever Dancing in the Streets
festival was critical in helping us put on a successful event. Were
excited to extend our partnership even furtherbringing the best of
West Town to their millions of Chicago subscribers.
Businesses featured in the Discover West Town collection include:
Christy
Webber Farm & Garden
Pie-Eyed
Pizzeria
Antojos
and Shakes
Output
Lounge & Sports Bar
Pappaninos
Pizza
Yoga
For All Beings
El
Paisano Tacos
El
Metro Cantina
Mariscos
La Costa
Flo
Studio
836
True
Transformation Massage
Building great communities is one of Groupons five core values, and the
company is committed to continuing to promote initiatives that help
foster economic development and growth of small businesses. For more
information about Groupons community-building initiatives, please visit https://community.groupon.com.
To visit the Discover West Town collection, shoppers can visit https://www.groupon.com/occasion/west-town.
Pilsen, Beverly Hills/Morgan Park, Bronzeville, Edgewater, Lincoln Park
and the Uptown neighborhoods have also participated in Groupons
Discover Downtown series.
About Groupon
Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce,
offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and
save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time
commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products
and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.
Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers
by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and
services to profitably grow their businesses.
About West Town Chamber of Commerce
The West Town Chamber of Commerce fosters community and economic
development by empowering businesses with information, networking
opportunities, marketing, and other programming. The chamber extensively
promotes the unique elements of the West Town neighborhoods and strives
to engage the public through the organization of special events that
highlight existing businesses and attract consumers and new businesses
to the West Town area. The chamber serves as a channel through which
members can cultivate a diverse, symbiotic, and growth-oriented
community.
