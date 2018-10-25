finanzen.net
Groupon Launches Effort with the West Town Chamber of Commerce to Help Promote the Neighborhoods Small Businesses

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN), which has pumped more than $20 billion into local communities, today announced the launch of Discover West Towna community-wide Groupon promotion designed to celebrate the diverse cross-section of small businesses located in Chicagos West Town neighborhood. In partnership with the West Town Chamber of Commerce (http://westtownchamber.org/), Discover West Town features some of the Near West Side neighborhoods best restaurants, health and beauty merchants and independent retailers. West Town is the seventh neighborhood to participate in Groupons Discover Downtown series that helps entice Chicagoans to explore their city and has resulted in driving more than 30,000 people into more than 125 local businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005912/en/

Groupon, which has pumped more than $20 billion into local communities, announced the launch of Disc ...

Groupon, which has pumped more than $20 billion into local communities, announced the launch of Discover West Towna community-wide Groupon promotion designed to celebrate the diverse cross-section of small businesses located in Chicagos West Town neighborhood. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Its always exciting for us to see Discover Downtown expand to another one of Chicagos 77 neighborhoods, especially West Town which is an area of the city that many of our employees call home, said Groupons head of Social Responsibility Matthew Kruse. "As a local company, we believe its important to leverage our size and scale for good by helping mom-and-pop businesses expand their reach across the city.

In conjunction with the Discover West Town collection, Groupon recently gave a $5,000 grant to the West Town Chamber of Commerce to support the Dancing in the Streets festival, a jam band and brew festival featuring craft beer varieties from the Chicago Brewing District brewers and touring jam bands booked by On Tour Brewing. The one-of-a-kind festival also provided visibility to an array of local artisans, makers and food trucks.

"Were thrilled to be partnering with Groupon to celebrate the unique cultures and businesses within the West Town borders, said Kara Salgado, executive director of the West Town Chamber of Commerce. "Their recent support for West Towns first ever Dancing in the Streets festival was critical in helping us put on a successful event. Were excited to extend our partnership even furtherbringing the best of West Town to their millions of Chicago subscribers.

Businesses featured in the Discover West Town collection include:

Christy Webber Farm & Garden

Pie-Eyed Pizzeria

Antojos and Shakes

Output Lounge & Sports Bar

Pappaninos Pizza

Yoga For All Beings

El Paisano Tacos

El Metro Cantina

Mariscos La Costa

Flo

Studio 836

True Transformation Massage

Building great communities is one of Groupons five core values, and the company is committed to continuing to promote initiatives that help foster economic development and growth of small businesses. For more information about Groupons community-building initiatives, please visit https://community.groupon.com.

To visit the Discover West Town collection, shoppers can visit https://www.groupon.com/occasion/west-town. Pilsen, Beverly Hills/Morgan Park, Bronzeville, Edgewater, Lincoln Park and the Uptown neighborhoods have also participated in Groupons Discover Downtown series.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the companys merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

About West Town Chamber of Commerce

The West Town Chamber of Commerce fosters community and economic development by empowering businesses with information, networking opportunities, marketing, and other programming. The chamber extensively promotes the unique elements of the West Town neighborhoods and strives to engage the public through the organization of special events that highlight existing businesses and attract consumers and new businesses to the West Town area. The chamber serves as a channel through which members can cultivate a diverse, symbiotic, and growth-oriented community.

