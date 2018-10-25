Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN), which has pumped more than $20 billion into local communities, today announced the launch of Discover West Towna community-wide Groupon promotion designed to celebrate the diverse cross-section of small businesses located in Chicagos West Town neighborhood. In partnership with the West Town Chamber of Commerce (http://westtownchamber.org/), Discover West Town features some of the Near West Side neighborhoods best restaurants, health and beauty merchants and independent retailers. West Town is the seventh neighborhood to participate in Groupons Discover Downtown series that helps entice Chicagoans to explore their city and has resulted in driving more than 30,000 people into more than 125 local businesses.

"Its always exciting for us to see Discover Downtown expand to another one of Chicagos 77 neighborhoods, especially West Town which is an area of the city that many of our employees call home, said Groupons head of Social Responsibility Matthew Kruse. "As a local company, we believe its important to leverage our size and scale for good by helping mom-and-pop businesses expand their reach across the city.

In conjunction with the Discover West Town collection, Groupon recently gave a $5,000 grant to the West Town Chamber of Commerce to support the Dancing in the Streets festival, a jam band and brew festival featuring craft beer varieties from the Chicago Brewing District brewers and touring jam bands booked by On Tour Brewing. The one-of-a-kind festival also provided visibility to an array of local artisans, makers and food trucks.

"Were thrilled to be partnering with Groupon to celebrate the unique cultures and businesses within the West Town borders, said Kara Salgado, executive director of the West Town Chamber of Commerce. "Their recent support for West Towns first ever Dancing in the Streets festival was critical in helping us put on a successful event. Were excited to extend our partnership even furtherbringing the best of West Town to their millions of Chicago subscribers.

Businesses featured in the Discover West Town collection include:

Christy Webber Farm & Garden

Pie-Eyed Pizzeria

Antojos and Shakes

Output Lounge & Sports Bar

Pappaninos Pizza

Yoga For All Beings

El Paisano Tacos

El Metro Cantina

Mariscos La Costa

Flo

Studio 836

True Transformation Massage

Building great communities is one of Groupons five core values, and the company is committed to continuing to promote initiatives that help foster economic development and growth of small businesses. For more information about Groupons community-building initiatives, please visit https://community.groupon.com.

To visit the Discover West Town collection, shoppers can visit https://www.groupon.com/occasion/west-town. Pilsen, Beverly Hills/Morgan Park, Bronzeville, Edgewater, Lincoln Park and the Uptown neighborhoods have also participated in Groupons Discover Downtown series.

