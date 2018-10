Groupon Partners with Ingresso to Bring More of the Biggest Names in Entertainment to the Groupon Marketplace

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced a partnership with Ingresso, a global ticketing distribution platform with access to some of the biggest names in entertainment and leisure. The partnership enables Groupon to utilize the Ingresso technology platform––allowing for a more seamless mobile experience across Ingresso’s supplier network.

"Working with Ingresso gives us the ability to leverage our huge presence on mobile to provide the best possible experience for our customers and merchants,” said Brian Fields, Groupon’s vice president and general manager of things to do. "As one of the biggest marketplaces for live entertainment in North America, this partnership will enable us to bring even more choices to the tens of millions of Groupon customers looking for fun things to do near them or where they travel.”

Ingresso is owned by accesso, which provides revenue-driving virtual queuing technology and innovative point-of-sale and ticketing software to top attractions around the world. Accesso’s North American clients include: Six Flags, Cedar Fair, Palace Entertainment, oneworld and the NFL Experience, among others.

The Groupon and Ingresso integration is expected to launch in the fourth quarter. Other marketplace partnerships announced by Groupon include: GolfNow - tee times, Tickets.com - tickets, Grubhub- food delivery, Viator - tours and activities, ParkWhiz - parking and CourseHorse - local classes.

