Groupon Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Earnings

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results today and published its quarterly stockholder letter. Groupon will host its quarterly conference call Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The Q4 and FY 2019 materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site and can be found through the links below.

Groupon Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Press Release

Groupon Q4 Stockholder Letter

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a local experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.

