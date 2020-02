Groupon to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 18, 2020

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 8:00am EST. Groupon plans to publish a letter to stockholders along with its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the close of market trading on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with the stockholder letter, earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

