12.08.2019 22:05
GSE Systems Delivers and Commissions Three New Full-Scope Simulators to Southern Nuclear

GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE or "the Company) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leading provider of professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries, today announced that it has completed delivery and commissioning of three additional full-scope simulators for Southern Nuclears new Operations Training Centers. These new simulators reflect Southerns commitment to modernize, optimize and expand their fleets operator training program.

This Southern Nuclear project is the largest single nuclear simulator project in the US in the past 30 years and included three new replica simulators for the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant and the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant.

"We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Southern Nuclear, stated Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE. "It was an exciting project that called upon our capabilities in hardware and software engineering and design, along with manufacturing logistics and complex project management. We could not have succeeded without a close working relationship with the Southern Nuclear team, for which we are very grateful.

These additional simulators will add flexible scheduling and increased capacity that can drive operator performance. The simulators will also offer more availability to each plants engineering and maintenance staff, who find the simulators useful for virtually commissioning plant changes, validating plant procedures, management certification, and a variety of other training activities. In addition, the simulators have been upgraded with some of GSEs latest technology, including the new OpenSim 7.0 simulator operating system and enhanced containment modeling program and GSEs PSA-HD program to train operators on beyond design basis events.

Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company, operates a total of six units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power.

For more information on this project check out the recent article in Nuclear News magazine.

ABOUT GSE SYSTEMS, INC.

GSE Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of engineering, expert staffing and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries. GSEs products and services are tailored to help customers achieve performance excellence in design, training, compliance, and operations. The Company has over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in Maryland, with offices in Alabama, Florida, Colorado, Texas, and Beijing, China. Information about GSE Systems is available at www.gses.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

We make statements in this press release that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. We use words such as "expect, "intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, "could, "anticipates, and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those we project. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

