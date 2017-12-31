GSE Systems, Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE or "the Company) (NYSE American: GVP), the world leader in real-time high-fidelity simulation systems and provider of training/consulting solutions to the power and process industries, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 on Thursday, March 15, 2018 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-9753 ( Domestic )

) (201) 493-6739 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/25597

ABOUT GSE SYSTEMS, INC.

GSE Systems, Inc. is a world leader in real-time high-fidelity simulation, providing a wide range of simulation, training, consulting, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries. Its comprehensive and modular solutions help customers achieve performance excellence in design, training and operations. GSEs products and services are tailored to meet specific client requirements such as scope, budget and timeline. The Company has over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in Sykesville (Baltimore), Maryland, with offices in Navarre, Florida and Beijing, China. Information about GSE Systems is available at www.gses.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

We make statements in this press release that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. We use words such as "expect, "intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, "could, "anticipates, and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those we project. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

