GSE Systems, Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

GSE Systems, Inc.
("GSE or "the Company) (Nasdaq: GVP),
a leading provider of professional and technical engineering, staffing
services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process
industries, today announced that it will issue its financial results
press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday,
August 14, 2018 after the close of the stock market. Management will
host a conference call that day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the
results.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:
-
(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
-
(201) 493-6739 (International)
The conference call will also be accessible via the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/34215
ABOUT GSE SYSTEMS, INC.
GSE Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of professional and technical
engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in
the power and process industries. GSEs products and services are
tailored to help customers achieve performance excellence in design,
training, compliance, and operations. The Company has over four decades
of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers
in over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in
Sykesville (Baltimore), Maryland, with offices in Columbia, Maryland,
Navarre, Florida, Montrose, Colorado, and Beijing, China. Information
about GSE Systems is available at www.gses.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
We make statements in this press release that are considered
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect our current expectations
concerning future events and results. We use words such as "expect,
"intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, "could, "anticipates,
and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but
their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These
statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject
to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause
our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from
those we project. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties,
and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our
periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors
sections. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005663/en/