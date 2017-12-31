GSE Systems, Inc. to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market

GSE Systems, Inc.
("GSE or "the Company) (NYSE American: GVP),
a world leader in real-time high-fidelity simulation systems and
training/consulting solutions to the power and process industries, today
announced that it has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital
Market under the symbol "GVP. Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market is
expected to commence on Monday, April 30, 2018. The Companys common
stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American until the market close
on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Kyle Loudermilk, GSEs President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,
"We are pleased to announce our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. We
believe the move to Nasdaq will improve the visibility of our stock,
enhance trading liquidity in our shares, and provide us with greater
exposure to institutional investors.
ABOUT GSE SYSTEMS, INC.
GSE Systems, Inc. is a world leader in real-time high-fidelity
simulation, providing a wide range of simulation, training, consulting,
and engineering solutions to the power and process industries. Its
comprehensive and modular solutions help customers achieve performance
excellence in design, training and operations. GSEs products and
services are tailored to meet specific client requirements such as
scope, budget and timeline. The Company has over four decades of
experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in
over 50 countries spanning the globe. GSE Systems is headquartered in
Sykesville (Baltimore), Maryland, with offices in Columbia, Maryland,
Navarre, Florida and Beijing, China. Information about GSE Systems is
available at www.gses.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
We make statements in this press release that are considered
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect our current expectations
concerning future events and results. We use words such as "expect,
"intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, "could, "anticipates,
and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but
their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These
statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject
to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause
our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from
those we project. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties,
and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our
periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors
sections. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
