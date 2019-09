GSE Systems to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE” or "the Company”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leading provider of professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Kyle Loudermilk, GSE’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 2:45 p.m. ET, and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

